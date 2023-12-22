2024’s top gadgets, in the latest issue of T3!

The new issue of T3 is here, bringing you all the tech you need to kick your new year off with a bang!

Given the time of year, we’ve been thinking about new year’s resolutions. And while they can be hard to keep, T3 is on hand to help you ensure you can hit yours. So whether you’re looking for help getting those fitness gains, refining your style or smashing through your to-do list at work, we’ve got all you’ll need.

But there’s a lot more on offer in the latest issue. We put Apple’s uber-powerful MacBook Pro M3 through its paces, break down the best high-tech travel destinations to visit and the gadgets to pack, explore the retro physical media revolution and much more!

Explore more of what you'll find in the issue just below!

Get this issue in our iPad edition

Read us on Android phones and tablets

Read T3 and 100s of other top mags at Readly

What’s inside the latest T3?

In the latest issue of T3, you’ll find:

Life-changing gadgets – with this transformative tech, make 2024 the year you shine

– with this transformative tech, make 2024 the year you shine MacBook Pro 14-inch rated – a powerful and long-lasting MacBook with a hefty price tag attached

– a powerful and long-lasting MacBook with a hefty price tag attached Hi-tech travel – the places to go and the gear to take for tech-savvy holidays in the new year

– the places to go and the gear to take for tech-savvy holidays in the new year PlayStation Portal reviewed – stream games from your PS5 in style

– stream games from your PS5 in style Let’s get physical – turntables, tape decks, Polaroid cameras... these analogue gadgets still do a brilliant job

– turntables, tape decks, Polaroid cameras... these analogue gadgets still do a brilliant job Bose QC Ultra Headphones tested – for brilliant ANC and overall sound quality, you can’t go wrong here

– for brilliant ANC and overall sound quality, you can’t go wrong here JBL Bar 1300 reviewed – with this soundbar’s cinematic scale, your local Odeon has met its match

– with this soundbar’s cinematic scale, your local Odeon has met its match Incredible next-gen EVs – 2024 is set to be a big year for electric cars, so here’s a motorcade of the most striking

– 2024 is set to be a big year for electric cars, so here’s a motorcade of the most striking Insta360 Ace Pro rated – an exciting action cam with lots of unique editing options

And so much more!

So discover all the transformative tech and cutting-edge gadgets you can get your hands on by subscribing to T3 today.