20 things the T3 team will be buying in the Amazon Prime Day sales

Paul Douglas, Content Director: I'll be buying a Le Creuset Signature Enamelled Cast Iron Round Casserole Dish on Amazon Prime Day 2021. This classic piece of cookware is something I've long wanted and although they're pretty expensive I know they'll last a lifetime or two. Depending on the colour and size you choose you can get up to 29% off (this 24cm version in Flint is reduced from an RRP of £250.00 to £176.79, which is a massive saving of £73.21 / 29%). The classic Volcanic model is also on sale for Prime Day. The hardest decision is choosing a colour!

Spencer Hart, Style and Travel Editor: I recently moved house, and, as such, will spend most of this Prime Day buying things to fill said new house with (when I'm not finding the best deals for you, that is). Since moving there are two things that have become abundantly clear I need; a long hose, to reach the end of the garden; and an upgraded security system, to replace the current outdated set up. I'm currently eyeing up a 50-foot Flexi Hose , which is currently priced at £29.99 down from an RRP of £39.99, and the Ring Alarm 5 Piece Kit , which is currently discounted by 52-percent, saving £139. I’ll also be keeping an eye on the best Philips Hue deals .

Duncan Bell, Lifestyle Editor: Proving that if you wait long enough, literally anything will come into fashion, air fryers are now big on TikTok. Yes air fryers: those small fan ovens for people who wanted to cut their fat intake, and didn’t know oven chips existed. Or vegetables. Now, my boyfriend keeps pestering me to ‘review’ one so he can have it. That seems unethical to me, but this Philips model – closely related to several Philips Airfryer models in Rob Clymo’s best air fryers top 10 – is already on sale. It was £230 and is now £160 – a big 30% saving by my maths. Despite the photo of some quite sad looking, beige food that Philips has used here, it seems you can make very Insta-friendly, delicious ‘n’ nutritious food with an air fryer . That and chips.

Ruth Hamilton, Outdoors and Wellness Editor: The rain has finally ceased, and I am ready to get the heck out of my little kitchen-repurposed-as-an-office and eat all my meals outdoors. Being a bit pressed for garden and storage space, I've got my eye on this Campingaz Party Grill Gas stove, which looks like a dinky gas BBQ but in fact can do much more than that. When you're fed up with BBQing, you can remove the cooking grate (to clarify, not immediately after cooking, the NHS is busy at the moment), and swap in the pan support, plancha, or griddle plate. Then boil, grill, sear or fry away to your heart's content. The lid even flips over to become a wok!

Incredible. And all that packs down into a neat little bag, so it'll be perfect to take on camping trips later in the summer.

The 'R' version (i.e. one that is used with a hose and gas canister, rather than only with Campingaz's dedicated CV gas cartridges) has a pretty hefty discount applied ahead of Prime Day – it's just over 31% off. One of our Outdoors writers tested one out and she was as excited about it as I am (read our Campingaz Party Grill 400 review here).

Matt Bolton, AV & Smart Home Editor: I’ve been spending as much time as I can recently with friends in a garden, or park, or field – really any sunny and comfortable spot – so I’m going to buy an Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 portable speaker. The black UE Wonderboom 2 is currently down to £60 from £90, and its tiny size (not much bigger than a drinks can) and surprisingly punchy sound are exactly what I need for adding a bit more of a party atmosphere. It’s the best Bluetooth speaker of its kind, and is just the tune-up my summer needs. So to speak.

Matt Kollat, Fitness and Nutrition Writer: I’m seriously considering getting the Sportsroyals Power Tower to add to my home gym setup. It can be used for pull ups/chin ups as well as leg raises and even push ups and dips. It’s £25.50 off now and rated 4.6 stars based on nearly 7,000 reviews so it looks like a good investment in my gains. I might also get a pair of Alexa-enabled Echo Buds , now £70 (58%) off, so I can listen to All Them Witches while I crush my back and abs workout on the power tower. And finally, I will definitely get an OOTO Boxing Reflex Ball because it’s cheap and looks hilarious.

Troy Fleming, Deals Editor: If there’s anything I’m dead set on grabbing this Prime Day, it's a mix of workout equipment and outdoor gear. As a personal goal for this summer, my eye has been set on grabbing the Bowflex SelectTech dumbbell along with a 5.11 Tactical Rush 100 backpack . One of which is already on sale for almost $150 off, so now I really have no excuse to get started on these workouts.

While there's solid choices on our best hiking backpacks guide when it comes to trekking packs, personal preference has me leaning towards something a bit more rugged. The 5.11 backpacks I've had the chance of using are ergonomic, comfortable and durable, so here’s to hoping we see a discount or two on these packs.

Robert Jones, Deputy Editor: When asked what I’m going to buy this Amazon Prime Day I’m going to appropriate a quote from the cartoon classic Pinky and the Brain and say: “the same thing I do every Amazon Prime Day, try to buy massively discounted Philips Hue colour-changing light bulbs.” Right now a brace of bulbs costs around £70 , with a 20 per cent discount already applied. However, I’ve seen triple packs go for that sort of money before and these doubles drop as low as £50, so I’ll be keeping my powder dry for the core Prime Day sale days. I’ll be specifically looking for GU10 Spot bulb discounts, too, as I’ve got a bathroom that could do with some mood lighting.

Yasmine Crossland, Reviews Editor: Now that summer has finally arrived, I’ll be spending a lot more time out and about, so I’ll be buying Apple Airpods to provide the soundtrack to my journeys. They sound great, look cool and they’re the style of earbud that I find most comfortable. Right now they’re down to £156 from £199, a saving of 22%. I’ll also be keeping an eye out for any Kindle Paperwhite deals that come up when Prime Day hits, in the hope that sometime this year I’ll be sitting on a beach abroad with a good book in hand.

Managing Editor, US: I’ve always had a thing for audio quality, so last Black Friday I took the leap and bought the Sonos Five speaker. Unfortunately Sonos speakers are like Pringles (once you pop you can’t stop) so now i’m looking to add some more Sonos units, like the Sonos One to my network. These are great sounding speakers and means I can push the sound to the kitchen and bedroom, or even use them as satellite speakers for the TV. Right now there’s a decent $40 saving on a single unit, or just $30 off the twin set, so I’ll be watching out for any further discounts on these. However, if any discounts come up for the Sonos Arc , this could be an expensive few days for me.

Shabana Arif, News Editor: Ah, summer! The sun is frying people alive, the air is barely stirring, and the birds are back from abroad to chirp up a storm at the crack of dawn. Rather than melting outdoors, I’ll be spending those scorching hot days hunkered down in my underpants in front of my PS5, fan blasting and curtains drawn. To help drown out the seasonal sounds of screaming children, and passing car drivers sharing their favorite songs at 170 decibels, I’ll be keeping my eye on the PS5 PULSE 3D Wireless Headset . Coming in at £89, the slick-looking headphones are a perfect partner for the console — but with three wired pairs kicking about already, I don’t need them, per se. However, if they get a discount that will stave off the judgmental aura coming from my debit card, they’ll be perched on my head by the close of Prime Day.

Ian Morris, Editor: I’ve had a big think about this and Apple Music’s transition to lossless and high resolution has made me realise something. Streaming isn’t really an evolution of anything, it’s just a worse version of what we had a decade ago. Music services are just catching up to CDs, streaming video claims 4K but it’s often unimpressive and lacking in real definition. So my dream for Prime Day is going to be a cheap UHD Blu-ray player. I’m thinking a decent discount on the Panasonic DP-UB820EB would be the perfect way for me to enjoy HDR and 4K without the often messy quality of streaming services.

Luke Wilson, Trainee News Writer: Moving into a new flat as the only tenant has presented several cooking challenges for such a hopeless chef as myself. And, to that end, I’ll be looking to buy the Ninja Foodi Electric Multi-Cooker Pressure Cooker . Though this item won’t have me gliding around my tiny kitchen with newfound culinary expertise, it should go some way to making nicer evening meals. The fantastic 7-in-1 model already has a 14% price drop, but I’ll be hoping that this model gets an even tastier discount for the sake of my kitchen on Prime Day. Juicier steaks and bubbling pasta bakes await new owners of this ingenious kitchen gadget — and I'll be hoping to add it to my kitchen top with a stellar Prime Day discount.

