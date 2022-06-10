2 amazing cheap tent deals from Decathlon's summer sale – on now

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The summer is almost here, and there's a big sale on at Decathlon (opens in new tab) to help you get kitted out with the essentials you need to make the most of it. Decathlon, and especially its own brand offerings like Quechua, is known for delivering surprisingly good quality and well designed products at very budget-friendly prices.

There are discounts on a wide range of outdoor and sports gear of all kinds, but a standout there are a couple of tents that I think are standout options.These two tents are both 4-man, and almost exactly the same size. The Decathlon one (opens in new tab) has air poles and blackout fabric in the bedroom, while the Regatta (opens in new tab) has traditional poles and offers slightly more head height. The Regatta also has a much bigger discount, although the fact it was a higher price originally means it's still more expensive than the Decathlon one in this sale (but you're theoretically getting a higher quality product). Check them out below.

I've tested a few Decathlon products and have been consistently impressed for what they offer for such a low cost. For outdoorsy people on a budget, those who only want something for casual or occasional use, or people looking for bits and bobs for festivals, Decathlon would probably be my number one pick.

If you're not after a tent, I've also spotted an excellent offer on a cheap waterproof jacket (the Highton Pro hiking jacket is £105 down to £68.25 (opens in new tab)) and a beach tent (Regatta beach shelter down from £40 to £27.95 (opens in new tab)). But I'm getting side-tracked. Here are those tent deals:

(opens in new tab) Decathlon 4-person Blackout Air tent| was £329.99, now £299.99 at Decathlon (save £30) (opens in new tab)

This 4-person air pole tent is already significantly cheaper than other inflatable options, and has had a further discount. It boasts a blackout bedroom to stop the sun from waking you up at the crack of dawn, and a living area you can stand up in. For just under £300, that's incredible value.

I've tested another of Decathlon's budget friendly tents – head to my Quechua 2 Seconds Easy Fresh & Black popup tent review for the full low-down, but in short I was extremely impressed with the blackout fabric (the same as is used here) and functional design. It appears in T3's best tent guide and tops our best festival tent ranking too.