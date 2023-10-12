13 Horror Movies for a frightening Friday the 13th on Netflix, Disney+ and more

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Everything has come together to make today the spookiest day of the year. Friday the 13th is bad enough, but having it fall in October has our knees knocking already.

If you're feeling brave though, you could tackle these horror movies that are all classics of the genre. Just don't watch them alone, and don't take up a risky new hobby like sword juggling, at least not until tomorrow. Here are 13 horror movies to see you through Friday the 13th across the best streaming services.

1. Friday the 13th

(Image credit: Paramount/Warner Bros)

Obviously, we couldn't start this list with anything else. The first instalment in the slasher series that just won't die is undoubtedly the best, while some of the later entries might even fall into so bad it's good territory. Summer camp might seem like fun and games, but when there's a killer on the loose, it doesn't exactly match the holiday vibe.

Friday the 13th is only available to rent on VOD in the UK, while US viewers can stream it on Max or Paramount+.

2. Alien

This Ridley Scott sci-fi classic needs no introduction. It's biggest weapon in the fight on your nervous system is the level of restraint in showing the true horror of the Xenomorph itself. We only catch glimpses of it for the longest time, and by the time we see it in all its glory, our imaginations have done all of the hard work. A heart-pounding, chest-bursting work of art.



Alien is now streaming on Disney+ in the UK or Hulu in the US.

3. Happy Death Day

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

This Blumhouse horror/comedy is a modern must-watch, especially with friends. College student Tree (real name Theresa) is living a Groundhog Day nightmare with a horrible twist. Every day ends with her being murdered by a baby-faced serial killer. Unbelievably, if that doesn't sound like enough, there's also a pretty strong rom-com in here too. A genuinely fresh and funny take on the genre, the sequel is functional but not essential.

Happy Death Day is available to rent from most VOD sources in the UK while American fans can watch on Fubo or FXNOW.

4. The Thing

John Carpenter's masterpiece is another that'll keep you awake at night. Working on a remote base in Antarctica is hard enough but when anyone could be The Thing, it's probably time to start firing out a few resumes. Kurt Russell and Keith David star in this graphic classic that is guaranteed to give you trust issues and probably a few flamethrower burns.

The Thing is only available to rent or buy on VOD in the UK but is streaming on Peacock and AMC+ stateside.

5. Tucker and Dale vs Evil

(Image credit: Magnolia Pictures)

A personally favourite of mine, this is a goofy horror comedy that subverts a host of genre tropes. Hillbillies Tucker and Dale are just a couple of normal guys looking to get through the day in their remote woodland cabin. They can't help it if teenagers keep getting into horrific accidents around them. A farce of the highest order and more gory than scary if you're a fraidy cat.

You can stream Tucker and Dale Vs Evil on ITVX in the UK or Amazon Prime Video in the US.

6. Werewolves Within

A cinematic take on the classic party game (also known as Mafia), Werewolves Within is a darkly funny tale of a small snowy town torn apart by the titular wolves. A tense creature feature and a murder mystery all rolled into one, this 2021 effort arrived with little fanfare on release but is well worth a watch. Sam Richardson is excellent as our sweet natured Park Ranger lead Finn, suddenly thrust well out of his depth.



Werewolves Within is currently streaming on Netflix in the UK and Hulu in the US.

7. Await Further Instructions

(Image credit: Dark Sky Films)

With the whole family round for Christmas things always go wrong, but not normally like this. Suddenly the house becomes completely covered in a black substance and impossible to leave. The only communication of what's going on? A message on the TV to stay indoors and await further instructions. What unfolds is a genuinely horrifying story far worse than any family gathering you've had.

Stream Await Further Instructions on Shudder in the UK and Prime Video in the US.

8. Cloverfield

A found-footage masterpiece, Cloverfield is a twisted take on the Godzilla style Kaiju genre. With a monster destroying Manhattan, we follow a group of friends desperate to flee the city. This is an iconic disaster movie that alongside The Blair Witch Project has inspired countless imitators. The found-footage style is stylish but also incredibly sincere and you can't help but feel immersed in this action packed apocalypse. Also check out 10 Cloverfield Lane.

Stream Cloverfield on Paramount+ or Sky TV in the UK. Paramount+ should be your first choice in the US.

9. Get Out

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Jordan Peele's psychological horror won the Best Screenplay Oscar and it's easy to see why. What looks like an ordinary tale of a man meeting hi girlfriend's family soon devolves into something much, much more disturbing. This is a great example of horror being used for social commentary and a must-watch for fans of the genre. Daniel Kaluuya is exceptional.

You can rent Get Out on a range of VOD services in the UK while those in the US can watch on Netflix.

10. Cabin in the Woods

If you're a horror movie buff then The Cabin In The Woods is coming for you. This meta take on the genre is far more than the stereotypical slasher that it resembles. Chris Hemsworth is the most high-profile name in a cast that seems to fill all of the horror tropes. I won't say anymore.

UK viewers can watch The Cabin In The Woods on Sky while American movie buffs can stream on Max.

11. It Follows

(Image credit: RADiUS)

After spending the night with a hunky guy, Jay's life is changed forever. She's now destined to be pursued by a demon that could take the form of anyone, even those she loves, and never ever stops. It may only walk slowly but wherever you go, It follows. A brilliant movie that will gross you out and instantly have you imagining yourself in the same shoes.

Watch It Follows on the Icon Film channel (part of Prime Video) in the UK or if you're in the US just boot up Netflix.

12. Cube

Before the twisted traps of Saw, there was Cube. A group of strangers wake up in a futuristic prison where every room resembles a white cube. Of course that would be too easy to traverse, almost every one is fitted with a horrific new trap. But how did our heroes get here? And why are they connected?



Cube is streaming on Prime Video in the UK and Hoopla or Tubi in the US.

13. A Quiet Place

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

In a world where horrific monsters have all but annhilated the human race, you'd think having a baby would be the last thing you'd want. Especially when they are blind but drawn super quickly to any noise. But Emily Blunt and John Krasinski clearly couldn't keep their hands off of each other. What follows is a superbly tense film that features barely any dialogue.



Stream this movie on Prime Video in the UK or Fubo in the US.