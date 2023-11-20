110-inch Hisense 110UX TV suggests we could all be going super-large in 2024

To say the new Hisense 110UX is a big and bright TV would be an understatement. The 110-inch display promises to deliver a retina-blasting 10,000 nits of peak brightness. That's five times the peak brightness of the best OLED TVs and more than double the brightness of the current record holder, also from Hisense, which peaks at 4,000 nits.

The TV uses Hisense's take on QLED, which it calls ULED X. The 110-inch panel contains 40,000 backlight zones, and the mini-LEDs are 24v high-output versions to deliver that eye-popping brightness. Together they promise unprecedented contrast: Hisense has previously claimed that ULED X delivers three times the contrast of OLED and twice the dynamic range, although it didn't say which specific OLED model(s) it was comparing its technology to.

Hisense is moving quickly in mini-LED: when it announced its ULED X tech back in January 2023, it was in the UX TV with 5,000 local dimming zones and peak brightness of 2.500 nits. The 110UX is a significant step forward in a very short space of time.

Of course, there's more to a TV than brightness. But the rest of the specifications are impressive too.

Hisense 110UX ULED X TV: key specifications

In addition to the large size and high brightness, Hisense says that its new TV will deliver industry-leading colour performance with 95% of the BT.2020 colour palette; other high-spec displays are closer to 80%. That's accompanied by ultra-low-glare films and an internal panel structure specifically designed to reduce reflectivity, which Hisense says massively reduces the disruption from ambient light.

There's also the latest generation of Hisense's STW wide-angle film, which is designed to minimise backlight leakage, colour haloes and colour shifting. Inside there's a newly developed X chipset with AI-powered depth and contrast.

One of the most important bits of information hasn't been released yet: the price. It won't be cheap, even though Hisense is known for its keen pricing: the current ULED X flagship, the 85-inch Hisense UX, has a suggested retail price of $4,999.99 and is a very limited release.

We'll find out more when the TV makes its official debut at the CES exhibition in January 2024.