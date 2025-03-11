This stunning Seiko Chronograph is 40% off right now!

While we all love to ogle the best watches on the market, what many of us can get away with wearing is often far less glamourous. You could look mighty out of place with a solid gold perpetual calendar as you turn up to work, for example.

If you're searching for something with a good look and some cool features, but which can also pair with just about anything – great news. This Seiko Speedtimer from the Black Series is 40% off right now at Goldsmiths.

That means you can bag yourself a killer chronograph for just £420!

That's a killer deal. The Speedtimer is widely regarded as one of the best value-for-money chronographs on the market, thanks to its stellar build quality and robust feature set.

Of course, that's at the retail price. Here, with the best part of £300 slashed from its hang tag, this is a bonafide bargain.

You'll forgo an automatic movement here in favour of a solar-powered quartz option. If you look closely at the sub-dials you'll notice that they're a slightly different material. Those are the solar panels, which help to keep the battery charged and the watch ticking.

All of that sits within a 39mm case crafted from stainless steel. It's coated in black PVD here, in line with the none-more-black aesthetic. A three-link bracelet matches, for example, and the only break from that is the blue-green hue of the hands and indices.

That dial features 60-minute and 24-hour sub-dials for the chronograph, as well as a central chronograph seconds hand. That's met with a regular seconds register at the six o'clock position, while the watch also packs a date window in at the 4:30 position.

Ultimately, this is a cracking deal for most people. If you're just looking for a cool watch which will be your only piece, you can't go wrong here. If you're on the hunt for a bargain chronograph, you can't get much better than this – and it's on a killer discount.