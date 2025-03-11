This stunning Seiko Chronograph is 40% off right now!
Pick it up for less than £500
While we all love to ogle the best watches on the market, what many of us can get away with wearing is often far less glamourous. You could look mighty out of place with a solid gold perpetual calendar as you turn up to work, for example.
If you're searching for something with a good look and some cool features, but which can also pair with just about anything – great news. This Seiko Speedtimer from the Black Series is 40% off right now at Goldsmiths.
That means you can bag yourself a killer chronograph for just £420!
Save £290 on this beautiful chronograph from Seiko, at Goldsmiths. That's a lot of watch for not a lot of cash!
That's a killer deal. The Speedtimer is widely regarded as one of the best value-for-money chronographs on the market, thanks to its stellar build quality and robust feature set.
Of course, that's at the retail price. Here, with the best part of £300 slashed from its hang tag, this is a bonafide bargain.
You'll forgo an automatic movement here in favour of a solar-powered quartz option. If you look closely at the sub-dials you'll notice that they're a slightly different material. Those are the solar panels, which help to keep the battery charged and the watch ticking.
All of that sits within a 39mm case crafted from stainless steel. It's coated in black PVD here, in line with the none-more-black aesthetic. A three-link bracelet matches, for example, and the only break from that is the blue-green hue of the hands and indices.
That dial features 60-minute and 24-hour sub-dials for the chronograph, as well as a central chronograph seconds hand. That's met with a regular seconds register at the six o'clock position, while the watch also packs a date window in at the 4:30 position.
Ultimately, this is a cracking deal for most people. If you're just looking for a cool watch which will be your only piece, you can't go wrong here. If you're on the hunt for a bargain chronograph, you can't get much better than this – and it's on a killer discount.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Smart TVs from the biggest brands are getting a huge free gaming upgrade that's great for parties
One of the world's biggest party game studios is to release its own cloud gaming app
By Rik Henderson Published
-
This top-rated pressure washer rivals Kärcher – without the hefty price tag
It's a crowd favourite
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
New Biver Automatique is a horological tribute to Japanese watch collectors
My favourite watch movement is back in two limited pieces
By Sam Cross Published
-
A Week on the Wrist with the Christopher Ward The Twelve 38mm – the Goldilocks watch
The latest addition to the Christopher Ward The Twelve collection is just right
By Sam Cross Published
-
New Tissot watches utilise innovative solar technology
This watch could easily stay charged forever
By Sam Cross Published
-
New King Seiko watches offer seventies chic and three days of power
The King Seiko VANAC is a stunning, retro-inspired watch
By Sam Cross Published
-
New Breitling Navitimer offers a perpetual calendar movement for less
This watch boldly goes – and keeps going and going and going...
By Sam Cross Published
-
A Week on the Wrist with the Swatch x Blancpain Scuba Fifty Fathoms Pink Ocean – real divers wear pink
Ryan Gosling called – Ken wants his dive watch back
By Sam Cross Published
-
A Week on the Wrist with the Christopher Ward C65 Dune Aeolian – a dial to get lost in
Christopher Ward has kicked off 2025 with a bang
By Sam Cross Published
-
New Leica ZM12 offers retro-chic in a more pleasant case size
My favourite quirky watch now comes with much nicer dimensions
By Sam Cross Published