This new Hamilton Jazzmaster is my favourite so far

The Jazzmaster Performer Auto Chrono exudes motorsport style in stealthy black

Hamilton Jazzmaster Performer Auto Chrono
(Image credit: Hamilton)
Alistair Charlton
By
published
in News
QUICK SUMMARY

Hamilton's new Jazzmaster Performer Auto Chrono features a black stainless steel case with a motorsport-style tackymetre and an automatic movement.

Priced at £2,265, the watch will be available imminently.

Hamilton has revealed yet another new addition to its Jazzmaster watch collection – and its combination of motorsport design with a stealthy black case makes it a winner.

Called the Jazzmaster Performer Auto Chrono, this is the sort of watch that goes well with just about any outfit, in any situation.

The 42 mm stainless steel case is framed by a tackymeter of the bezel – a tool used to measure the average speed of an object traveling a known distance, such as a car sprinting a mile or lapping a race track.

Hamilton Jazzmaster Performer Auto Chrono

(Image credit: Hamilton)

Also striking is how the date wheel is almost on full display through cut-outs in the dial, and how a blue 12-hour timer at the six o’clock position subtly matches the stitching of the perforated black leather strap.

The watch is driven by the H-31 calibre automatic mechanical movement, which is visible through an exhibition case back, features a Nivachron balance spring and has an impressive 60 hours of power reserve. That means, when fully wound, the watch can be taken off and not worn for 2.5 days without losing any time.

It also has a chronograph movement, controlled by push buttons either side of the crown, and displayed using the central seconds hand, along with sub-dials for hours, minutes and running seconds.

Hamilton Jazzmaster Performer Auto Chrono

(Image credit: Hamilton)

As with other models of Hamilton Jazzmaster, the dial is protected by a sapphire crystal with double anti-reflective coating, and the leather strap is secured with a black PVD folding buckle that matches the case and includes the watchmaker’s EasyClick system.

Priced at £2,265, the watch will be available soon, according to Hamilton.

Alistair Charlton
Alistair Charlton

Alistair is a freelance automotive and technology journalist. He has bylines on esteemed sites such as the BBC, Forbes, TechRadar, and of best of all, T3, where he covers topics ranging from classic cars and men's lifestyle, to smart home technology, phones, electric cars, autonomy, Swiss watches, and much more besides. He is an experienced journalist, writing news, features, interviews and product reviews. If that didn't make him busy enough, he is also the co-host of the AutoChat podcast.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸