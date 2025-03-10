This moonphase watch packs in a stunning dial – and costs less than you think!

Quick Summary Looking for a stunning watch in a small case? Look no further than the latest release from the Camden Watch Company.

While the best watches on the market come in all shapes and sizes, there are certainly patterns to be found in what's popular. Right now, two of the main trends hitting the market are for moon phase complications and smaller case sizes.

There's just one problem – usually, neither of those things come cheap. Smaller cases mean smaller components, which requires more skill to manufacture. Moon phase complications are an art all of their own, and add to the complexity of the watch movement.

Fortunately, there is a solution. The Camden Watch Company has collaborated with the Greenwich Royal Observatory to produce a new watch which does both – and does it all for less than you might think.

The No. 27 Moonphase is a new model from the brand, which features a stunning dial. It's made to mimic the appearance of the starry night sky – there's no word on exactly what it's crafted from, but the end product looks quite similar to Aventurine, which we've seen on watches like the Christopher Ward C1 MoonPhase.

(Image credit: Camden Watch Company)

That features a moon phase complication at the six o'clock position, which ties in neatly with the night sky theme. All of that is powered by a quartz movement. There's no word on exactly which one that is, though we do know it's of Japanese origin.

It's also a great option here. Quartz watches can get a bit of a bad rep among watch enthusiasts, but it's almost entirely unfounded.

Here, the slimness of the movement helps to keep the size of the case down – just 8.4mm thick and 37mm across. That's a seriously wearable case, and should make this melt away on wrists of all shapes and sizes. It's actually very similar to the case size of watches like the Mr Jones Watches Berry Late Again, for reference.

That sits in a Black PVD coated stainless steel case, and offers 50 metres of water resistance. You'll be able to snag this one on a range of leather straps, or on a mesh bracelet.

Perhaps the most impressive thing is the price. The most expensive version costs just £190 / $250 / AU$397, which is seriously affordable. Okay, you might sacrifice the horological chops inside, but when it looks this good, it's easy to be forgiving.