These new dive watches from Certina are seriously tough
Certina just added four tough new models to its DS Action Diver family
QUICK SUMMARY
Swiss watchmaker Certina has revealed a set of four new models for its DS Action Diver collection.
They include three stainless steel variants and one made from titanium with a matching bracelet. All four are available now, priced from £765 to £880.
Certina has added four new watches to its DS Action Diver collection, with a range of metals, dials and strap materials to suit every style.
All four models have a 40.5mm case. Three variants use stainless steel, while the fourth – the one with the blue dial and bezel in the group shot below – is made from titanium. The watches boast 300 metres of water resistance, plus ISO 6425:2018 certification, which means they meet the highest standards for professional dive watches.
Above that, these are the first Certina watches to feature the latest generation of the Swiss company’s New DS Concept Extreme Shock Resistance.
Translated out of marketing speak, this refers to a form of watch construction that enables the Action Diver to withstand very high G-forces. In fact, Certina says the watches will survive such extreme forces that the testing equipment reached its limits during testing. Safer to say, this is a watch that will survive a drop into the kitchen sink.
All four variants have a ceramic bezel that matches the colour of the dial – black, white or blue, depending on the model you go for – and they all have a guarded screw-down crown and a date window at the three o’clock position.
They all use the Powermatic 80 automatic mechanical movement, which has up to 80 hours of power reserve and a Nivachron balance spring. Their dials are protected by a domed sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating, and on the rear there’s a stainless steel (or titanium for the blue model) case back.
Available now, prices start at £765 for the black dial and Nato strap, rising to £805 for the stainless steel models with matching bracelets, and £880 for the titanium variant.
Alistair is a freelance automotive and technology journalist. He has bylines on esteemed sites such as the BBC, Forbes, TechRadar, and of best of all, T3, where he covers topics ranging from classic cars and men's lifestyle, to smart home technology, phones, electric cars, autonomy, Swiss watches, and much more besides. He is an experienced journalist, writing news, features, interviews and product reviews. If that didn't make him busy enough, he is also the co-host of the AutoChat podcast.
