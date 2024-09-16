OMEGA’s new Seamaster Regatta watch has the strangest dial I’ve ever seen

QUICK SUMMARY OMEGA has launched a new Seamaster Regatta to mark the 37th America’s Cup 2024. The timepiece has an LCD dial that features both analogue and digital readings, a regatta race function and sailing logbook. The OMEGA Seamaster Regatta is priced at £7,000.

OMEGA has recently launched its new Seamaster Regatta and it might have the strangest dial I’ve ever seen. Launched to mark the 37th America’s Cup, the OMEGA Seamaster Regatta is packed with sailing features, including a sailing logbook, regatta race function and more.

Some of OMEGA’s best watches are part of the Seamaster collection, so the new Regatta timepiece is expanding a prestigious line-up. Now part of OMEGA’s collection of instrument watches, the OMEGA Seamaster Regatta is made from robust grade 5 titanium to make it fully equipped for life at sea and for the 37th America’s Cup competition starting in October.

The OMEGA Seamaster Regatta measures 46.75mm, and is powered by OMEGA’s all-new multi-functional quartz chronograph movement. The OMEGA Calibre 5701 has a thermo-compensated integrated circuit, an inertial sensor unit and brightness sensor. OMEGA’s CALIBRE 5701 is engraved into the caseback, alongside the 37th America’s Cup logo and SEAMASTER REGATTA wording.

But it’s the dial that drew my attention the most. The dial has an LCD display that shows both analogue and digital readings. Displayed with black markings on a white-grey background, the multiple readings are interlaced with a blue minute-track and integrated hour markers, which almost makes the dial look like it’s had a puzzle piece cut out of it.

(Image credit: OMEGA)

The Diver 300M-inspired hour, minute and seconds hand are shown in blue, white and red colours. They can be cleared from the display when in backlit mode to increase the visibility of the digital readouts. A blue ceramic bezel ring also loops around the watch, and it’s complete with an integrated blue rubber strap.

At the three o’clock position is a moonphase indicator. Other features on the dial include a temperature gauge, three alarms, sailing logbook, regatta race function chronograph and accelerometer.

All these functions can be controlled and customised by the four pushers on the sides of the watch case. The first pusher at the top of the watch on the left hand side is red, while the others are shown in blue. A crown sits between the pushers on the right side of the watch which showcases a laser-engraved OMEGA logo.

The OMEGA Seamaster Regatta will cost you £7,000 on the OMEGA website . As of writing, it’s not currently available to buy online but you can join the wish list to be notified when the watch officially goes on sale.