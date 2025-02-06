OMEGA counts down to the 2026 Winter Olympics with new Seamaster

QUICK SUMMARY OMEGA has launched the Seamaster 37mm Milano Cortina 2026 for the Olympic Winter Games. The OMEGA Seamaster 37mm Milano Cortina 2026 is crafted in 18K Moonshine Gold and has Olympic-inspired designs on the caseback.

OMEGA has just debuted its latest Seamaster watch ahead of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. The new timepiece is crafted from 18K Moonshine Gold, including main features of the dial, and it has an intricate Olympics-inspired design on the caseback.

OMEGA has been the Official Timekeeper of the Olympic Game since 1932, and has developed pioneering sports-timing technology for over 90 years. As the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 is happening in just a year’s time, OMEGA has debuted its new Winter Olympics-themed watch early, to mark the milestone.

Based on its iconic Seamaster design, the OMEGA Seamaster 37mm Milano Cortina 2026 might look simple on the outset, but its material and caseback is what makes the watch so impressive. The case is crafted in 18K Moonshine Gold, as well as the hour, minute and seconds hands, and the hour markers.

The OMEGA Seamaster 37mm Milano Cortina 2026 has a white Grand Feu enamel dial, which is offset with its gold accents. An OMEGA logo and Seamaster typography complete the dial, and there’s a minute track between each of the hour markers.

On the right side of the 37mm watch case, the OMEGA Seamaster 37mm Milano Cortina 2026 has a polished hexagonal crown that’s inspired by the original Seamaster Olympic watches. The caseback is the real star of the show, as it showcases a commemorative medallion that features the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics logo.

Powered by the self-winding Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8807, the OMEGA Seamaster 37mm Milano Cortina 2026 has a 55 hour power reserve. The watch is finished with a brown leather strap and an 18K Moonshine Gold buckle.

The OMEGA Seamaster 37mm Milano Cortina 2026 is a subtle tribute to the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics. It’s also very on theme for OMEGA, as last year, they debuted a Paris 2024 Seamaster , followed by a Paris 2024 Speedmaster Chronoscope – so we hope to see more Winter Olympics watches coming soon from the brand.

The OMEGA Seamaster 37mm Milano Cortina 2026 costs £18,200 / $19,300. Currently, it’s not available to buy but customers can join a wishlist on the OMEGA website.