New Timex watch is a limited edition and just £1 – here's how to get yours

Quick Summary This Timex watch could be yours for just £1. It's a limited edition, though, so be sure to get there fast.

We're big fans of the best watches here at T3. There's just nothing better than picking out the perfect timepiece for you – something stylish, with a neat history and a reliable movement.

If you're looking for something cool on a budget, Timex watches are a great brand to buy into. Their recently released Deepwater Reef 200 series packs in gorgeous dive watch styling with a range of different models.

Now, there's another piece to get excited about from the brand. Celebrating its 170th anniversary, the brand is launching a limited edition piece which will retail for just £1!

No, that is not a typo.

See, back in 1854, when the brand was trading as the Waterbury Clock Company, it sold its Yankee pocket watch for just $1. That was one of the first pocket watches to descend into a price point more accessible for the average person, helping to move timekeeping from a luxury to a tool for every person.

So, what does a meagre £1 outlay get you 170 years on? Actually, a surprisingly well-rounded watch. The Timex Waterbury 170th anniversary watch employs a sleek white lacquered dial, with roman numerals around the outer edge.

At the three o'clock position, users will find a day-date complication, adding another layer of utility which wasn't available all those years ago. You'll also find a commemorative 170th anniversary logo at the six o'clock position.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That commemoration is continued at the rear of the watch. There, users will find an engraved caseback, which also denotes the history of the piece. That simply reads, "This watch celebrates simply great watchmaking since 1854. A true American Icon."

The watch comes presented on a natural leather strap, in a gorgeous English Cordovan brown hue. It also features quick-release spring bars, making it easier than ever to change your watch strap.

Priced at just £1 ($1 in the USA) these watches are certain to sell out fast. Add in a limited run of just 1,000 pieces worldwide, and you'll have to be quick to get one. They'll be on sale on the Timex website or in store at Frasers in Meadowhall on the 16th of November.