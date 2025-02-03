New Mr Jones Watches limited edition is the perfect gift for your Valentine

Quick Summary
A new Mr Jones Watches piece might just be perfect for Valentine's Day.
Dubbed the ecLIPSe, it features a sun and a moon kissing every hour.
With Valentine's Day fast approaching, you may well be fretting about what to get for your loved one. Well, fear not – Mr Jones Watches has you covered, with a new, limited edition piece designed to celebrate love itself.
The ecLIPSe is a new model designed by British illustrator, Newton Davey. It showcases a yellow sun and a metallic crescent moon, who come together each hour to share a smooch.
This watch marks a moment of exploration for the brand, who experimented with various new techniques to bring this together. Fluorescent inks, metal leaf and water gilding have all been used here to craft the dial.
Speaking on the design, Davey said, "I love the notion of the [sun and the moon] in the sky at separate times - yet here they are united and telling the time. I like the idea of them as parent-like figures always watching over us."
So, how exactly do you tell the time here? Well, the longest ray of the sun points to the hour, while the tip of the crescent moon denotes the minutes. Looking at the image doesn't really make anything clearer, though in my experience these things become pretty self explanatory once you have it in your hands.
The watch sits within Mr Jones Watches' standard 37mm case, which is crafted from stainless steel and then black PVD coated. That's topped with a sapphire crystal, and houses a swiss-made quartz movement.
As with other limited editions from the brand, this one is only going to be available for a short window. Those looking to get their hands on one will need to head to the Mr Jones Watches website on Wednesday the 5th of February, between 8am and 8pm GMT. Once that window closes, you'll no longer be able to get one, and the brand will produce as many as are purchased in that time.
