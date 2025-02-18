Laurent Ferrier gives its Classic Traveller watch a stylish enamel dial upgrade
Laurent Ferrier celebrates its 15th anniversary with Earth-inspired watch
QUICK SUMMARY
Laurent Ferrier has launched the new Classic Traveller Globe Night Blue, in celebration of the brand’s 15th anniversary. The watch has a dramatic enamel dial that shows off the Earth by night.
Laurent Ferrier is celebrating its 15th anniversary by giving its Classic Traveller Globe Night Blue a stylish upgrade. Loosely inspired by the 2016 edition of the Galter Traveller, the watch features an all-new enamel dial that displays a birds-eye view of the Earth at night.
In 2016, Laurent Ferrier debuted the Galter Traveller Globe Night Blue which marked the brand’s first interpretation of the Earth at night on the dial. To commemorate the brand’s anniversary, Laurent Ferrier has reimagined the design and made it more elaborate and eye-catching.
The Laurent Ferrier Classic Traveller Globe Night Blue has a miniature painting on the dial of the map of the Earth from a distance. Crafted in opaque blue enamel with accents of enamelled gold on the continents, the timepiece beautifully displays the world’s different countries and ocean using the champlevé technique.
Measuring 41mm, the Laurent Ferrier Classic Traveller Globe Night Blue has a satin-brushed surface and gives the dial a three-dimensional look and texture. The case is made from 18kt white gold which also crafts the hour markers and hour and minute hands.
To keep the Earth theme, the Laurent Ferrier Classic Traveller Globe Night Blue has a date window at the three o’clock position which automatically changes at midnight and adapts to different time zones. The aperture at nine o’clock shows the reference or home time, and both windows can be adjusted by the symmetrical pushers on the left side of the case.
The pushers are very flush against the case, making them look hidden when you quickly glance at the watch. Both pushers adjust the local time displayed by the central hour hand, with the upper pusher moving the hand forward by an hour while the lower moves it back.
Powered by the LG 230.02 automatic calibre, the Laurent Ferrier Classic Traveller Globe Night Blue offers a 72-hour power reserve. It’s intricately displayed via the sapphire caseback which features hand-bevelled edges, screw heads and rhodium-plated Côtes de Genève decorations. The watch is finished with a grey Nubuck leather strap.
The new Classic Traveller Globe Night Blue is priced at 90,000 CHF which loosely converts to £79,200 / $99,800 and is available on the Laurent Ferrier website.
