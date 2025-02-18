Laurent Ferrier gives its Classic Traveller watch a stylish enamel dial upgrade

Laurent Ferrier celebrates its 15th anniversary with Earth-inspired watch

Laurent Ferrier Classic Traveller Globe Night Blue
(Image credit: Laurent Ferrier)
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
By
published
in News
QUICK SUMMARY

Laurent Ferrier has launched the new Classic Traveller Globe Night Blue, in celebration of the brand’s 15th anniversary. The watch has a dramatic enamel dial that shows off the Earth by night.

Laurent Ferrier is celebrating its 15th anniversary by giving its Classic Traveller Globe Night Blue a stylish upgrade. Loosely inspired by the 2016 edition of the Galter Traveller, the watch features an all-new enamel dial that displays a birds-eye view of the Earth at night.

In 2016, Laurent Ferrier debuted the Galter Traveller Globe Night Blue which marked the brand’s first interpretation of the Earth at night on the dial. To commemorate the brand’s anniversary, Laurent Ferrier has reimagined the design and made it more elaborate and eye-catching.

The Laurent Ferrier Classic Traveller Globe Night Blue has a miniature painting on the dial of the map of the Earth from a distance. Crafted in opaque blue enamel with accents of enamelled gold on the continents, the timepiece beautifully displays the world’s different countries and ocean using the champlevé technique.

Measuring 41mm, the Laurent Ferrier Classic Traveller Globe Night Blue has a satin-brushed surface and gives the dial a three-dimensional look and texture. The case is made from 18kt white gold which also crafts the hour markers and hour and minute hands.

Laurent Ferrier Classic Traveller Globe Night Blue

(Image credit: Laurent Ferrier)

To keep the Earth theme, the Laurent Ferrier Classic Traveller Globe Night Blue has a date window at the three o’clock position which automatically changes at midnight and adapts to different time zones. The aperture at nine o’clock shows the reference or home time, and both windows can be adjusted by the symmetrical pushers on the left side of the case.

The pushers are very flush against the case, making them look hidden when you quickly glance at the watch. Both pushers adjust the local time displayed by the central hour hand, with the upper pusher moving the hand forward by an hour while the lower moves it back.

Powered by the LG 230.02 automatic calibre, the Laurent Ferrier Classic Traveller Globe Night Blue offers a 72-hour power reserve. It’s intricately displayed via the sapphire caseback which features hand-bevelled edges, screw heads and rhodium-plated Côtes de Genève decorations. The watch is finished with a grey Nubuck leather strap.

The new Classic Traveller Globe Night Blue is priced at 90,000 CHF which loosely converts to £79,200 / $99,800 and is available on the Laurent Ferrier website.

Bethan Girdler-Maslen
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
Home Editor

Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.

Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸