Hublot debuts first-ever multicolour ceramic watch – but you won’t get one
Hublot unveils Magic Ceramic material, and it claims to be a world’s first
QUICK SUMMARY
Hublot has debuted the Big Bang Unico Magic Ceramic watch. It claims to be the world’s first multicolour ceramic timepiece and it’s limited to just 20 pieces.
Hublot has just announced a new addition to the Big Bang collection and it uses an all-new material that you might not have seen or heard of before. The Hublot Big Bang Unico Magic Ceramic features multicoloured ceramic, and the brand claims it to be the world’s first multicolour ceramic watch – but you probably won’t get one.
Multicoloured ceramic or ‘Magic Ceramic’ is a homogeneous material that layers different coloured pigments to achieve different patterns and colours. The process of creating Magic Ceramic is complex, as each pigment has to go through different temperatures during the ceramic’s baking and moulding process.
Hublot has been developing and producing coloured ceramics for over 10 years, and the new Big Bang Unico Magic Ceramic is the first watch from Hublot to use this new material. In correlation with the Big Bang’s 20th anniversary, the Magic Ceramic material is patent-pending and is a seriously impressive timepiece to celebrate such a big milestone.
The standout feature of the Hublot Big Bang Unico Magic Ceramic is its bezel. The dark grey ceramic bezel has dramatic blue circles that scatter the bezel randomly and in an organic pattern. It has a pop art feel to it, and adds a bit of playfulness to the watch. The bezel also prominently displays the screws, a key accent with Big Bang watches.
The dial of the Hublot Big Bang Unico Magic Ceramic is similar to other Unico timepieces, with its bold hour numbers and skeletonised dial. It has two chronograph counters and a date window at the three o’clock position. The case measures 42mm and it’s water resistant to 100 metres.
The Hublot Big Bang Unico Magic Ceramic is powered by the UNICO automatic flyback chronograph movement which is displayed through the dial and makes it look even more dramatic and industrial. The watch is finished with a black lined rubber strap.
If you like the look of the new Big Bang Unico Magic Ceramic by Hublot, chances are you won’t be able to get your hands on one – unless you’re very quick. As a limited edition timepiece, the Hublot Big Bang Unico Magic Ceramic is limited to just 20 pieces.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness.
Having always been passionate about writing, she's written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms.
