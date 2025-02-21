Girard-Perregaux’s new Aston Martin collaboration boasts a green dial made from automotive paint

QUICK SUMMARY Girard-Perregaux has collaborated with Aston Martin on the Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition. The watch boasts an iridescent green dial that’s been created using automotive paint, inspired by the colours of British sports cars.

Girard-Perregaux has teamed up with Aston Martin on a new luxury watch that has a very unusual and exclusive feature. The new Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition is inspired by the colour of British sports cars and has an iridescent green dial that’s been created with automotive paint.

Designed for sports car fans as well as athletes who actually get behind the wheel, the new Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition by Girard-Perregaux harps back to British sportscars of the past. For years, green has been a key colour on Aston Martin cars, both on and off the track, and Girard-Perregaux has paid tribute to that with this new watch .

The Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition has an iridescent green dial that’s been crafted with automotive paint. The colour process of the dial took 14 manufacturing steps and features 15 ultrathin layers of paint to give the watch the green colour. The watch also plays with the light so at certain angles, the dial can appear orange.

Measuring 42mm, the dial of the Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition features three chronograph counters, including a 30-minute, 12-hour and small seconds displays. The central chronograph seconds hand has a black tip that points out to a minute track that’s located on the dial’s flange. A date window sits between four and five o'clock.

(Image credit: Girard-Perregaux)

Aside from the green and orange hues, the Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition has a combination of silver, white and black. The skeletonised hour and minute hands have white accent and are inspired by the front grille on British marque’s cars.

The case of the Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition is made from Grade 5 titanium that makes it light yet strong. Powered by the GP03300 calibre movement, the Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition has a sapphire caseback that shows off the self-winding movement. The watch is finished with a polished bracelet.

The Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition is priced at £19,300 / $22,700 and available to buy at Girard-Perregaux .