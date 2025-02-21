Girard-Perregaux’s new Aston Martin collaboration boasts a green dial made from automotive paint
The Girard-Perreagaux x Aston Martin collab has everything I like in a watch
QUICK SUMMARY
Girard-Perregaux has collaborated with Aston Martin on the Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition.
The watch boasts an iridescent green dial that’s been created using automotive paint, inspired by the colours of British sports cars.
Girard-Perregaux has teamed up with Aston Martin on a new luxury watch that has a very unusual and exclusive feature. The new Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition is inspired by the colour of British sports cars and has an iridescent green dial that’s been created with automotive paint.
Designed for sports car fans as well as athletes who actually get behind the wheel, the new Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition by Girard-Perregaux harps back to British sportscars of the past. For years, green has been a key colour on Aston Martin cars, both on and off the track, and Girard-Perregaux has paid tribute to that with this new watch.
The Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition has an iridescent green dial that’s been crafted with automotive paint. The colour process of the dial took 14 manufacturing steps and features 15 ultrathin layers of paint to give the watch the green colour. The watch also plays with the light so at certain angles, the dial can appear orange.
Measuring 42mm, the dial of the Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition features three chronograph counters, including a 30-minute, 12-hour and small seconds displays. The central chronograph seconds hand has a black tip that points out to a minute track that’s located on the dial’s flange. A date window sits between four and five o'clock.
Aside from the green and orange hues, the Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition has a combination of silver, white and black. The skeletonised hour and minute hands have white accent and are inspired by the front grille on British marque’s cars.
The case of the Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition is made from Grade 5 titanium that makes it light yet strong. Powered by the GP03300 calibre movement, the Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition has a sapphire caseback that shows off the self-winding movement. The watch is finished with a polished bracelet.
The Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition is priced at £19,300 / $22,700 and available to buy at Girard-Perregaux.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Your older Samsung phone could soon get some of S25's best camera features
This could be a big step for photography and videography lovers
By Sam Cross Published
-
Pro-Ject’s colourful new Hi-Fi combos are bright, fun and also pack a punch
Two Hi-Fi bundles in seven different finishes bring you colourful turntables and speakers to match
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
New Christopher Ward The Twelve 38 is the ultimate Goldilocks watch
It's the perfect middle-ground size – and it comes in a snazzy new colour!
By Sam Cross Published
-
New OMEGA Seamaster is a vision in bronze gold and burgundy – Bond fans will love it
Calling all 007 fans! OMEGA has debuted a new Bond-inspired Seamaster
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Forget the Birkin bag – my Hermès shopping list consists of three stunning new watches
The brand has unveiled a range of killer pieces ahead of Watches and Wonders
By Sam Cross Published
-
The ultimate luxury Casio G-Shock now comes with a stunning blue dial
Think a G-Shock can't be luxurious? Think again!
By Sam Cross Published
-
Laurent Ferrier gives its Classic Traveller watch a stylish enamel dial upgrade
Laurent Ferrier celebrates its 15th anniversary with Earth-inspired watch
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Hublot debuts first-ever multicolour ceramic watch – but you won’t get one
Hublot unveils Magic Ceramic material, and it claims to be a world’s first
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
A Week on the Wrist with the Bell & Ross Astro – beauty in the brutalism
If you think Bell & Ross doesn't have a soft side, think again
By Sam Cross Published
-
New Grand Seiko watch is a perfect pick for the distinguished gentleman
It's one of the nicest Grand Seiko dress watches
By Sam Cross Published