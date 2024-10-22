Frederique Constant gives its Classic Worldtimer a forest green upgrade

QUICK SUMMARY
Frederique Constant has released two new limited editions of its Classic Worldtimer Manufacture in a forest green colour.
Prices on the Frederique Constant Classic Worldtimer Manufacture start at £3,995 / $4,695.
Frederique Constant has just debuted two new versions of its popular Classic Worldtimer Manufacture watch. The limited edition timepieces complete the Worldtimer line-up and display the intricate dial in a beautiful forest green colour.
The Worldtimer from Frederique Constant has one of the most intricate dial designs I’ve ever seen, and I’m obsessed with its new colourway. The dial is what makes the watch the most recognisable, as it features a world map, surrounded by 24 different city time zones, including London, Cairo, Dubai, Tokyo, and many more.
Up until this point, the Classic Worldtimer Manufacture has been available in three colours, representing the dominant colours of Earth. Now, alongside the daytime white, nighttime black and ocean blue models, the new editions of the Frederique Constant Classic Worldtimer Manufacture are decked out in forest green.
Both watches feature the green dial, a 42mm case and many of the same characteristics, although one version is made from steel while the other is in polished 18K rose gold. The world map is displayed in forest green, as is the date hand displayed at the six o’clock position, while the time zones are shown in black, white and red.
As is known from the collection, the forest green Frederique Constant Classic Worldtimer Manufacture is powered by the FC-718 in-house automatic calibre movement, which offers a 38 hours of power reserve and can be solely adjusted by the crown on the right side of the case.
Despite its intricate-looking dial, the Frederique Constant Classic Worldtimer Manufacture is extremely easy to use and adjust – an important aspect to Frederique Constant’s timekeeping ethos. The crown controls everything, including the worldtimer function on the first notch, and the hours and minutes on the second notch.
The movement and crown mechanism can be viewed through the sapphire caseback. Both steel and rose gold versions of the Frederique Constant Classic Worldtimer Manufacture are completed with a dark green leather strap to match the green dial backdrop.
The steel version of the Frederique Constant Classic Worldtimer Manufacture is limited to 718 pieces and available for £3,995 / $4,695. The 18k rose gold model will set you back £17,395 / $18,995 and is limited to just 36 pieces.
