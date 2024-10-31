Calling all sci-fi fans: Girard-Perregaux reveals final Casquette 2.0 in titanium and gold

QUICK SUMMARY Girard-Perregaux reveals a new titanium-cased Casquette 2.0, with yellow gold highlights and a limited production run. Priced at £4,200, just 820 examples of the 1970s throwback will be produced.

Calling all retro sci-fi fans: this is the watch for you. Girard-Perregaux says it is the final instalment for its Casquette 2.0, a 1970’s throwback with a vintage LED display.

This is the third version of the Casquette 2.0, which itself arrived in 2022 as a revival of the original Casquette, a watch that launched in 1976 to critical acclaim from a public in love with sci-fi blockbusters, space travel and the modernity of quartz-powered digital timepieces.

The latest iteration retains the wonderfully retro case design of the original Casquette, but this time uses Grade 5 titanium instead of steel, and features 18K yellow gold for the GP logo and pushers – a nod to its gold-plated ancestors of the 1970s.

(Image credit: Girard-Perregaux)

It's supplied on a matching titanium bracelet with a rubber lining for improved comfort. The titanium buckle is equipped with a micro-adjustment system that allows the wearer to fine-tune the size of the bracelet to create a perfect fit. Such systems are handy when your wrist size varies slightly as ambient temperature rises or falls.

Limited to 820 examples worldwide, the titanium Casquette 2.0 is powered by the in-house Calibre GP03980 quartz movement, which provides extra functions not found on the 1976 original. Along with hours, minutes and seconds, the new watch shows the day and date, plus the month, year, chronograph, a second time zone and a secret date.

(Image credit: Girard-Perregaux)

Unusually, Girard-Perregaux says how the movement can be retrofitted to the original 1976 watch. GP says the move shows it's “sidestepping obsolescence and making the Casquette one of the oldest serviceable quartz watches around today.”

Carrying a retail price of CHF 4,750 (£4,215), the Casquette 2.0 Titanium and Gold has a case size of 42.4 x 33.6 mm and a height of 14.64 mm. It is water resistant to 50 metres and the red digital display is protected by a sapphire crystal.