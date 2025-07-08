Arnold Schwarzenegger's iconic Seiko watch is on sale right now – don't miss out!

While trends in watchmaking come and go, some watches are capable of bucking trends and standing the test of time. These cult classic pieces are often slightly weird or wacky, but have enough prestige and following to earn a nod of respect.

No watch is more fitting of that title than the Seiko Arnie. It's named after the famous actor-turned-politician, Arnold Schwarzenegger, who wore the original model throughout the 1980s, including in some of his on-screen work.

Now, you can perfect your Terminator impression, by snagging the watch all for yourself. Even better – there's £85 cut from the price right now, making it an even sweeter deal.

It's a rare deal for the model. Truthfully, I've always had an unexplainable soft spot for this piece, and that means I'm always keeping an eye out in case there's an impulse-worthy bargain.

In all my years of finding deals on watches, I've never spotted one. That makes this extra special, because there's really no telling if or when it'll be back (pun very much intended).

The model itself is quite cool, with a hybrid analogue-digital dial that offers the best of both worlds when it comes to timekeeping. It's also solar powered, which is handy for extending your battery life easily, and offers 200m of water resistance, for a proper dive watch experience.

Perhaps the biggest downside for most of us is the case diameter. At 47mm, you'll need arms just like Arnie to make it look remotely proportionate – seriously, go and look at a photo of Schwarzenegger wearing this, you'll never look at wrist curls the same again.

Still, if you can get around the size, you're getting something which will almost certainly never go out of style. That's quite the rarity in any setting these days, and makes that slashed price tag look ever smaller still.