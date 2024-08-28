What is 'hair cycling' and why are experts recommending people to avoid it?

Despite more and more people realising the importance of a solid skincare routine, prioritising haircare is a different kettle of fish. Many of us will use the best hair straighteners and the best hair dryers without realising the implications of unnecessary heat, meaning dealing with damaged locks is becoming a universal experience.

In the hope of combatting dry and damaged hair, 'hair cycling' is a trend that numerous people have been turning to. It involves adopting a weekly haircare routine that promotes using different products each day, supposedly resulting in healthy and revived locks.

To find out more, I've been speaking to Eva Proudman, resident Trichologist at Absolute Collagen. She's shared her opinion on the risks of hair cycling, recommending her own guidance on building a haircare routine for healthier locks.

(Image credit: Boy_Anupong / Getty Images)

Eva first explains what the trend is all about, stating it involves "the method of rotating different hair care products on a scheduled basis, often based on the days of the week."

“However, I would discourage those from trialling this trend. Using too many hair products is more likely to create product buildup and leave a barrier on your hair that prevents any moisture from rehydrating the hair. It could also cause issues for your scalp, as constantly changing products could disrupt the skin, potentially causing dryness, oiliness, or irritation. It’s also worth considering that if a product is triggering issues, using multiple products in one week will make it much harder to identify which one is not right for you."

After expressing why the trend could act in an opposite way to its intended effect, Eva explains why finding the right products that suit your hair type is a lot better than continually experimenting with new ones.

She says, “Once you’ve figured out what your hair and scalp health needs, opt for a few high-quality products to use consistently. High-quality products are typically formulated with better ingredients that nourish the hair and scalp, reducing the risk of damage and irritation. A good quality shampoo and conditioner that supports your your hair and scalp health needs as well as your styling goals, whether it’s growth or strengthening, is much more likely to bring you long-term results."

Interested in more haircare advice? Read our guidance on how to create the best haircare routine for your hair type.