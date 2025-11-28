Gin for the win! The 8 bottles in my basket from this weekend's sale
It's thirsty work, but someone's gotta do it
I'm not going to pretend otherwise: I bloomin' love a gin. I love the juniper back note, the various complexity that makes each unique, and the crisp freshness of them all – plus the fun of pairing with various citrus peels, dried fruits or spices.
I'm that kind of guy who has subscribed to the 'gin in a box' in the recent past – but, given that you never know what you're going to get, I've since sacked that off. It does, however, mean that I've tried a huge range of gins, including some of the obscurities within this very list.
Given that it's Black Friday sales season, I noticed Amazon has gone big on booze sales this year. So while I fill my basket with the 40%+ stuff, I've hand picked my favourite eight gin bottles that are wonderfully discounted. Go on, treat yourself, it is payday after all...
You can't age gin, so the '10' is nothing to do with age – it's just Tanqueray's variation on the original, which uses fresh citrus in its production to elevate the flavour.
I recently bought the airport 'Expedition Strength' of this and, wow, it's punchy. I prefer this, the original, which allows downs the botanical-forward mix to shine.
After trying Ki No Bi in Tokyo, it gave me an interest in Japanese gin. Ukiyo is less junipery, with its use of a shochu base and yuzu providing a more delicate freshness.
I received a bottle of this in a subscription box once. It's a nice Scottish gin, which uses lime peels and pink peppercorns for its distinctive sweet-yet-gin-y taste.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.