Gin for the win! The 8 bottles in my basket from this weekend's sale

It's thirsty work, but someone's gotta do it

A spirit being poured into a glass surrounded by ice
(Image credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus / igorr1)
Mike Lowe's avatar
By
published
in Features

I'm not going to pretend otherwise: I bloomin' love a gin. I love the juniper back note, the various complexity that makes each unique, and the crisp freshness of them all – plus the fun of pairing with various citrus peels, dried fruits or spices.

I'm that kind of guy who has subscribed to the 'gin in a box' in the recent past – but, given that you never know what you're going to get, I've since sacked that off. It does, however, mean that I've tried a huge range of gins, including some of the obscurities within this very list.

Mike Lowe
Mike Lowe
Tech Editor

Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.