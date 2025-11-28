Gin for the win! The 8 bottles in my basket from this weekend's sale

I'm not going to pretend otherwise: I bloomin' love a gin. I love the juniper back note, the various complexity that makes each unique, and the crisp freshness of them all – plus the fun of pairing with various citrus peels, dried fruits or spices.

I'm that kind of guy who has subscribed to the 'gin in a box' in the recent past – but, given that you never know what you're going to get, I've since sacked that off. It does, however, mean that I've tried a huge range of gins, including some of the obscurities within this very list.

Given that it's Black Friday sales season, I noticed Amazon has gone big on booze sales this year. So while I fill my basket with the 40%+ stuff, I've hand picked my favourite eight gin bottles that are wonderfully discounted. Go on, treat yourself, it is payday after all...