Two dumbbells, 20 minutes and this home workout for rock-hard abs and big arms

You can overcome the anxiety of not using the expensive adjustable dumbbells you bought a year ago with one simple trick: start using them. It doesn't have to be a gruelling or long workout either; as long as you pick them and use them to exercise, it'll do. You might as well start with this 20-minute arm and abs workout – it's fast, effective and will help you get back on track with your workout routine.

Including arm exercises in your weekly routine can help you enjoy numerous benefits, such as increasing your running speed and endurance. Another advantage is making it easier to fulfil daily tasks without overstraining as your arms become stronger and more flexible. Finally, strength training your arms places stress on your bones but can increase their density, reducing your risk of developing a debilitating condition such as osteoporosis.

In this workout by Australian-based fitness influencer Kayla Itsines, we’re shown a series of circuits that will strengthen your biceps, triceps and abdominal muscles. Each exercise should last for 30 seconds with a 10-second rest after each completed circuit. All that is required to complete this exercise are a pair of light dumbbells and an exercise.

Circuit 1 x 4 sets

Renegade row

Bicep curl

Straight-leg raise

Rest

Circuit 2 x 4 sets

Double-pulse push-up

Tricep extension

Reverse plank walkout

Rest

Circuit 3 x 4 sets

Alternating side raise

Double-pulse push-ups (15 seconds per side)

Side-to-side twist

Lateral shoot through

Rest

