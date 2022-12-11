Tone your muscles easily with this low-impact standing dumbbell workout

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

High-Intensity Interval Training (or HIIT for short) sounds very... intense, although it doesn't have to be. In fact, this low-impact standing HIIT circuit only uses light dumbbells and won't make you feel terribly exhausted while burning calories, helping you lose weight and boosting your VO2 max score. Better still, it doesn't require quick and sudden movements that strain your muscles, tendons and joints.

Low-impact workouts can be beneficial in recovering from or managing injuries or suffering from a condition that requires moderated movements. HIIT workouts can see you burn more calories during and after exercise than typical cardio exercises in what is referred to as the excess post-exercise oxygen consumption effect (EPOC).

In this workout by fitness instructor and YouTube star Eleni Fit, we are invited to complete 30 minutes of low-impact, dumbbell-assisted HIIT exercises. Each exercise should last for 40 seconds with a 10-second rest in between. You'll only need an exercise mat and a pair of light dumbbells. Haven't got any of them? Check out T3's best exercise mat and best dumbbell guides to see which ones are worth buying. There are a lot of exercises but remember: you only perform each for 40 seconds.

Warm-up

Arm swing

Hip opener

Squat to curl

Out rotation

Butt kicks

Hamstring stretch to front raise

Circuit 1 ( 40 seconds each with a 10-second rest)

40 seconds each with a 10-second rest) Reverse lunge to knee tuck (Right)

Reverse lunge to knee tuck (Left)

Lunge to diagonal raise (Right)

Lunge to diagonal raise (Left)

Lateral squat walk-to-leg lift

Squat walk to biceps curl

Sumo squat curl to press up

Narrow row to step back

Flys to kickbacks

Arm & leg raise

Lean forward to row

Wide row to front raise

Dumbbell woodchopper

Dumbbell rainbows

Shoulder press & butt kick

Front-to-side shoulder raise

Single shoulder press & leg lift (Right)

Single shoulder press & leg lift (Left)

50-second water break

Circuit 2 (40 seconds each with a 10-second rest)

(40 seconds each with a 10-second rest) Side lunge to biceps curl

Turn out curl & butt kick to knee tuck

Dumbbell runner (Right)

Dumbbell runner (Left)

Step out & kick back variation

Triceps extension & twist

Balancing curl to kick back (Right)

Balancing curl to kick back Left)

Side-to-side punch

Block to punch (Right)

Block to punch (Left)

Squat hold torso rotation

3 swivel steps to kick

Narrow squat to star reach

Cooldown (30 seconds each)

(30 seconds each) Triceps stretch (Right)

Triceps stretch (Left)

Back to chest opener

Hamstring stretch (Right)

Hamstring stretch (Left)

Quad stretch

If you enjoyed this low-impact HIIT workout and wished to try something similar, we recommend checking out this no-equipment, cardio and core class. Want to power up those glutes and core? Then this 25-minute lower body strength workout is perfect for you. Although it's not necessary, we recommend workout shoes for this workout, and if you're planning on buying a new pair, you must check out T3's best workout shoe guide today.