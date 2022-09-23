Want rounded glutes and a stronger core? Try this fast-paced lower-body workout

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Although weight training – the gym workout variety – has a number of benefits, it's also true that gyms can be intimidating and unwelcoming, to say the least. It's also true that performing weighted squats, one of the best exercises overall, is quite fiddly at home. Where will you store the barbell and the weight plates? Instead of figuring that out, try this fast-paced approx. 25-minute glute and core workout – it's more fun and far less painful than barbell squats but just as effective!

Completing glute exercises offer numerous benefits such as reduced lower back pain, strong hip extension and accurate knee tracking. Maintaining good form during these exercises by keeping your pelvis tucked in and core engaged will also help your posture and stability, which will help prevent injuries. Make sure you have enough space around you, and let's get going!

This 25-minute lower body strength workout incorporates dumbbell-equipped and pilates-style exercises. Kelli, the instructor in the video, is fortunate enough to have an adjustable dumbbell set that lets her change the weights between exercises seamlessly; makes the workout even faster paced! If you haven't got one yet, here are the best adjustable dumbbells on the market today, and also the best deals on them.

Warm-up/Glute activation

Bent & Straight leg raise combo (35 seconds for each leg)

Alternating hip abduction (35 seconds)

CARS (Controlled Articular Rotations) Forwards and Backwards (35 seconds for each leg)

Bridge (35 seconds)

Body weight squats (35 seconds)

Good morning (35 seconds)

Alternating reverse lunges (35 seconds)

30 seconds rest

Strength workout

7kg dumbbells squat press (45 seconds)

20 seconds rest

13kg dumbbells Deadlift (45 seconds)

20 seconds rest

Repeat 2 sets of the above

4kg dumbbells Reverse lunge (45 seconds)

20 seconds rest

Dumbbell swing (45 seconds)

20 seconds rest

Repeat 2 sets of the above

7.5kg dumbbell Goblet squats & side steps (45 seconds)

20 seconds rest

Dumbbell-equipped Side lunge (45 seconds)

20 seconds rest

Repeat 2 sets of the above

30 seconds rest

Cooldown and stretch

Quadriceps stretch (30 seconds each leg)

Standing hamstring stretch (30 seconds each leg)

Wide-centre stretch (30 seconds)

Warrior stretch (Optional to add upper body in) (30 seconds each leg)

Downward dog (30 seconds)

Cobra (30 seconds)

Keen to further train and improve your glutes but without weights? We have a T3-exclusive pilates glutes workout by Alo Moves Instructor Bianca Melas that only requires a small pilates ball and an exercise mat.

Already own a dumbbell set but want to broaden your weight collection, then browsing through the best kettlebells could help diversify your workout routine. We’ve also tested and assembled together the best workout shoes to help you avoid discomfort and maximise the gains from your exercise.