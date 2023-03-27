Take better hiking pictures with these five easy-to-follow photography tips

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Do you take photos when you're out on a hike? Of course, you do – we all do. Why wouldn't you want to capture the amazing scenery atop a hill or that pretty bird you spotted in the forest? Everyone needs to see them. Sadly, not everyone will enjoy the blurry, underexposed, badly-framed pictures you took on your smartphone; however, with these five tips, you can ensure that people will not only endure but actually enjoy your hiking photos.

One thing that can certainly ruin your photography is wearing inappropriate gear, which will make you less focused on capturing the beauty of nature. As the adage goes, "there's no such thing as bad weather, only unsuitable clothing," so make sure you dress appropriately for the weather, time of the day and area you're about to traverse. Check out T3's best waterproof jacket, best hiking boots, and best hiking backpack guides for more info.

The best thing about these hiking photography tips is that they don't start with 'buy the Canon EOS R6 Mark II' (full disclosure: we love that bad boy). In fact, you can upgrade your outdoor photos at no extra cost using these suggestions. Using the proper gear helps, but not necessary. The five hiking photography rules are as follows:

Have your camera at hand at all times: Time is of the essence when you spot an animal or a cloud formation, so having your camera or smartphone at hand is essential. If you're using the former, something like the Peak Design Capture (opens in new tab) (retailer link) can be helpful.

Start early/finish late: The best lighting conditions are when the sun rises or sets, so time your hikes accordingly.

Follow the basic rules of photography: Rule of thirds, framing, vantage point – you can only break the rules if you understand them, and you need to follow them to understand them. Pay attention to the scene in front of you and how you want to capture it.

Tell the whole story: Don't just take seven million photos of the same mushroom on the forest floor; take the viewers on a journey by showing them the best pictures from beginning to end.

Edit the photos: You can use any editing software but tweak the images before they are shown to others. Many photo apps are free to use and can do automatic editing (e.g. Snapseed). Alternatively, you can use paid software such as Adobe Photoshop or Affinity Photo to edit your pictures more professionally.

