Forget crunches – Try this standing dumbbell workout for stronger abs and core instead

Summer is still months away, so now is the time to start thinking about how to get in better shape for the warm seasons, when we won't be able to hide our bodies behind down jackets and waterproof trousers (not like there is any problem with having some subcutaneous fat). If you wish to have a stronger core and more visible abs, this 12-minute standing ab workout can help you cultivate just that – and fast.

Having a strong core has more benefits than you looking good without a shirt on. Research says (opens in new tab) that "core strengthening has a strong theoretical basis in the treatment and prevention of lower back pain. [...] Studies have shown that these [clinical] programs may help decrease pain and improve function in patients with lower back pain." Convinced? Let's do this!

This standing ab workout mixes dumbbell exercises with cardio moves to maximise fat-burning potential and load the muscles. You'll perform each exercise for 45 seconds, followed by a 15-second rest. If you do the math, that's one minute per movement. This workout has six different exercises, and you'll repeat them twice (that's one set). The moves are as follows:

Drop squat

Windmill to knee-up (right)

Windmill to knee-up (left)

High knees

Dumbbell rotation variation

Weighted knee-to-elbow crunch

