Reduce back pain with this 10-minute bodyweight posture-correcting workout

You'll love this low-impact yoga routine if you have a sedentary work life and experience discomfort in your lower back. In only 10 minutes, your shoulders will feel less stiff, and your vertebrae more mobile. This home stretching session aims to improve your overall posture and increase your flexibility, and all that is required is an exercise mat for comfort. Ready? Let's go!

In only 10 minutes, Mady takes us through many yoga poses that focus on opening your shoulders, expanding the chest and mobilising the spine. The aim is to improve your overall posture and increase your flexibility. All that is required is an exercise mat for comfort. Each exercise should last for 30 seconds with a 10-seconds in between. The exercises:

Mindful shoulder circles

Angel wings

Cat cow

Thoracic rotation (Right)

Thoracic rotation (Left)

Extended puppy pose

Sphinx

Locust pose

Shoulder Stretch (Right)

Shoulder Stretch (Left)

Neck stretch

Heart opener & easy twist

Dynamic camel & leg shake

Shoulder bridge

Deep relaxation

