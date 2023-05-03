Forget exercise bikes – Try this quick no-jump workout to burn calories instead

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Whenever we're asked what's a good length for a workout, we always say even one minute of exercise is better than no exercise at all. However, for a session to make a difference, you might want to aim for a bit longer than 60 seconds. Fear not, though, as even just 10 minutes can make a huge difference, kick-starting your metabolism and helping you feel more energised.

Fast exercises such as this bodyweight workout are just one of the many ways to boost metabolism, which is necessary for losing weight and keeping it off. Thanks to the fast-paced nature of this session, your heart rate will go up and down quickly, which can help improve heart and lung health (when done correctly). And, come on, everyone should have 10 minutes a day to dedicate to exercising!

This is a quick no-jump workout, but you will be moving around laterally, and you will also need a box or a sturdy step ladder for some of the exercises. That said, feel free to alter the movements to suit your environment and fitness level better. For example, you can try side steps or standard lunges instead of curtsy lunges. Do 10 reps of each exercise (on each side), and repeat the entire circuit three or four times. The moves featured in the workout are:

Up-and-down side reach

Alternating knee drive with elbow pulls

Diagonal rear lunges with forward reach

Curtsy lunges

Mountain climber going into knee drive

Prefer not to do any lunges or squats? Build leg muscles with this 20-min knee-friendly bodyweight workout instead. Or you can try this 15-min bodyweight upper-body workout for quick arm, chest and shoulder gains. Finally, you can build full-body strength with this 15-minute bodyweight workout at home.