Keep mosquitos away while camping with this scientifically-proven solution

Camping outdoors is one of the best ways to reduce anxiety and escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Those sunsets sitting around the campfire and having a good conversation with friends and family can do a world of good to your mood and general well-being. And using this simple concoction you can prepare at home, you won't have to worry about mosquitos and other bugs spoiling your fun.

Flying insects have long been the bane of our lives. Neither the best tent nor the best waterproof jacket will prevent these critters from annoying us, so we often resort to using artificial sprays that aren't good for the environment or your skin. Thankfully, there is a solution that can alleviate this issue – you just have to combine lemon eucalyptus oil with sunflower oil.

According to Healthline, you can create your own mixture by mixing one part lemon eucalyptus oil and ten parts sunflower oil. This oily substance will not only help your skin smell fresher but will keep mosquitos away for up to 85% if this research is to be believed.

The study, conducted in Queensland, Australia, was a comparative laboratory and field evaluation of repellent formulations containing deet and lemon eucalyptus oil against mosquitoes. Researchers found that the "40% deet formulation provided 100% protection against mosquitoes for seven hours, while the 32% lemon eucalyptus oil provided up to 95% protection for 3 hours.

So before you head out for another hiking trip, hoping there won't be any mosquitos, make sure you prepare your lemon eucalyptus oil spray to stay protected. It wouldn't hurt to wear quality hiking boots and premium walking trousers, either.