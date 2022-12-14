Get rock-solid glutes in just 20 minutes with this bodyweight workout routine

This is one of the best glue workouts we've seen in a while; a 20-minute no-frills session for a firm, rounded bum that also works your core – what more can you ask for? It's really a no-brainer to try this home workout today.
Strength-building your glutes provide enormous benefits such as a stronger hip extension, better knee tracking and lower susceptibility to a hamstring injury. It also improves posture as you stretch out the opposing hip flexors. As the largest muscle in your body, the glutes can generate significant power; strengthening them can aid your athletic performance as you improve your speed, acceleration and endurance.
Canadian fitness influencer MadFit takes us through this 20-minute glutes workout. Each exercise lasts 30-45 seconds with a 15-second in between. There are many exercises, but you'll only be doing them for a few seconds each time. They are:
- Glute bridges (45 seconds)
- Glute bridge pulse (30 seconds)
- 15-second rest
- Frog glute bridge (45 seconds)
- Frog glute bridge pulse (30 seconds)
- 15 seconds rest
- Single-leg glute bridge (30 seconds)
- 10 seconds hold in this position
- Single-leg glute bridge (30 seconds)
- 15 seconds rest
- Clamshells (Left) (45 seconds)
- Kickbacks (Left) (45 seconds)
- 15-second rest
- Clamshells (Right) (45 seconds)
- Kickbacks (Right) (45 seconds)
- 15-second rest
- Donkey kicks (Left) (30 seconds)
- Donkey kicks (Right) (30 seconds)
- Pulse (30 seconds)
- 15 seconds rest
- Half circles (Left (30 seconds)
- Fire hydrants (Left) (30 seconds)
- 15 seconds rest
- Donkey pulse squats (45 seconds)
- 15 seconds rest
- Reverse lunge with knee drive (Left) (45 seconds)
- 15 seconds rest
- Reverse lunge with knee drive (Right) (45 seconds)
- Sumo squats (45 seconds)
- 15 seconds rest
- Good morning to squat (45 seconds)
- 15 seconds rest
- Squat jumps (30 seconds)
Loved this workout and want to try something more advanced? Check out this 10-minute resistance band workout for more powerful gluteal muscles. Want to go even further with your glutes workouts? We challenge you to take on this 25-minute, medium-sized dumbbell routine for stronger glutes and core. Finally, if you want to add to your lower-body workouts, we recommend this 10-minute, no-equipment class for more muscular calves.