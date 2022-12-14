Get rock-solid glutes in just 20 minutes with this bodyweight workout routine

Check out this fast-paced, no-equipment exercise routine for a stronger core and glutes

Meg Walters
By Meg Walters
published

This is one of the best glue workouts we've seen in a while; a 20-minute no-frills session for a firm, rounded bum that also works your core – what more can you ask for? It's really a no-brainer to try this home workout today.

Strength-building your glutes provide enormous benefits such as a stronger hip extension, better knee tracking and lower susceptibility to a hamstring injury. It also improves posture as you stretch out the opposing hip flexors. As the largest muscle in your body, the glutes can generate significant power; strengthening them can aid your athletic performance as you improve your speed, acceleration and endurance.

Canadian fitness influencer MadFit takes us through this 20-minute glutes workout. Each exercise lasts 30-45 seconds with a 15-second in between. There are many exercises, but you'll only be doing them for a few seconds each time. They are:

  • Glute bridges (45 seconds) 
  • Glute bridge pulse (30 seconds) 
  • 15-second rest 
  • Frog glute bridge (45 seconds) 
  • Frog glute bridge pulse (30 seconds) 
  • 15 seconds rest 
  • Single-leg glute bridge (30 seconds) 
  • 10 seconds hold in this position
  • Single-leg glute bridge (30 seconds) 
  • 15 seconds rest 
  • Clamshells (Left) (45 seconds) 
  • Kickbacks (Left) (45 seconds) 
  • 15-second rest 
  • Clamshells (Right) (45 seconds) 
  • Kickbacks (Right) (45 seconds) 
  • 15-second rest 
  • Donkey kicks (Left) (30 seconds) 
  • Donkey kicks (Right) (30 seconds) 
  • Pulse (30 seconds)
  • 15 seconds rest 
  • Half circles (Left (30 seconds)  
  • Fire hydrants (Left) (30 seconds)
  • 15 seconds rest 
  • Donkey pulse squats (45 seconds) 
  • 15 seconds rest 
  • Reverse lunge with knee drive (Left) (45 seconds) 
  • 15 seconds rest 
  • Reverse lunge with knee drive (Right) (45 seconds) 
  • Sumo squats (45 seconds) 
  • 15 seconds rest 
  • Good morning to squat (45 seconds) 
  • 15 seconds rest 
  • Squat jumps (30 seconds)

Latest