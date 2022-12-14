Get rock-solid glutes in just 20 minutes with this bodyweight workout routine

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

This is one of the best glue workouts we've seen in a while; a 20-minute no-frills session for a firm, rounded bum that also works your core – what more can you ask for? It's really a no-brainer to try this home workout today.

Strength-building your glutes provide enormous benefits such as a stronger hip extension, better knee tracking and lower susceptibility to a hamstring injury. It also improves posture as you stretch out the opposing hip flexors. As the largest muscle in your body, the glutes can generate significant power; strengthening them can aid your athletic performance as you improve your speed, acceleration and endurance.

Canadian fitness influencer MadFit takes us through this 20-minute glutes workout. Each exercise lasts 30-45 seconds with a 15-second in between. There are many exercises, but you'll only be doing them for a few seconds each time. They are:

Glute bridges (45 seconds)

Glute bridge pulse (30 seconds)

15-second rest

Frog glute bridge (45 seconds)

Frog glute bridge pulse (30 seconds)

15 seconds rest

Single-leg glute bridge (30 seconds)

10 seconds hold in this position

Single-leg glute bridge (30 seconds)

15 seconds rest

Clamshells (Left) (45 seconds)

Kickbacks (Left) (45 seconds)

15-second rest

Clamshells (Right) (45 seconds)

Kickbacks (Right) (45 seconds)

15-second rest

Donkey kicks (Left) (30 seconds)

Donkey kicks (Right) (30 seconds)

Pulse (30 seconds)

15 seconds rest

Half circles (Left (30 seconds)

Fire hydrants (Left) (30 seconds)

15 seconds rest

Donkey pulse squats (45 seconds)

15 seconds rest

Reverse lunge with knee drive (Left) (45 seconds)

15 seconds rest

Reverse lunge with knee drive (Right) (45 seconds)

Sumo squats (45 seconds)

15 seconds rest

Good morning to squat (45 seconds)

15 seconds rest

Squat jumps (30 seconds)