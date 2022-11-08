One resistance band, 10 minutes and this home workout for stronger glutes

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Ready for a glute workout? Of course, you are! After all, it only takes ten minutes and requires only a resistance band – home workouts don't get much simpler than this. In return for your efforts, you'll be rewarded with glutes – a.k.a. 'bum muscles' – that are the talk of the town.

On top of having a more aesthetically-pleasing midsection, there are other positive outcomes in training your glutes, such as strengthening your hip extension, reducing back stress and lowering your susceptibility to hamstring injuries. Added to these benefits, athletic performance can be enhanced as this muscle area generates considerable power that can be translated into speed, endurance and acceleration.

In this workout by American fitness trainer and coach Eleni Fit, we are shown many resistance-band exercises that focus on your glutes. Each exercise should be completed for 30 seconds with no rests in between. The exercises are:

Side leg lift (R)

Side leg lift (L)

Squats

Squat pulses

Step out squat

Fire hydrant (R)

Donkey kicks (R)

Fire hydrant (L)

Donkey kicks (L)

Squats on knees

Squat pulses on knees

Lying abduction

Glute bridge to abduction

Clamshell (R)

Clamshell (L)

Reverse lunge pulses

Butterfly butt pulses

Side lunges

Squat to abduction

Standing abduction

Like to try this workout but don’t own a resistance band? No need to worry as we have a similar 6-minute, no-equipment leg workout. Want a simpler introduction to glute-focused resistance band workouts? We recommend checking out this 4-exercise home workout by Alo Moves coach Harley Pasternak. Finally, we have a 5-minute dynamic/home workout from FightCamp Founding Trainer Flo Master.

Eager to try Eleni’s workout but don’t own any resistance bands? Then maybe consider investing in one of the best resistance bands we’ve had the pleasure of testing and ranking this year. Want to analyse your key fitness performance indicators and analyse the data to help you improve? Then look no further than the best Fitbits we’ve expertly reviewed this year.

Lastly, if you are experiencing discomfort in using ordinary trainers when performing exercises, then we strongly advise getting a pair of the best workout shoes to alleviate any pain and help you meet your fitness goals.