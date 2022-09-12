Don’t fancy weight training but want strength gains? Try this full-body workout instead

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Not everybody has a full rack of dumbbells and kettlebells at home, even after the lockdown when seemingly most people got into weight training. If you crave the gains but don't feel like pumping iron, this 40-minute full-body workout is your option to build strength at home. All you need is a set of resistance bands!

There are a number of benefits to using resistance bands. Like all other types of resistance training, resistance band workouts build muscle as you work against resistance – in this case, stretchy bands. Another benefit is that they are easy to stow away and portable for those trips away from home. Plus, resistance bands are suitable for all fitness levels, as you can change the resistance level by changing your body position or adjusting the straps. Read our best resistance bands guide today to find out more about this excellent home gym equipment.

"I travel with my resistance band wherever I go to make sure I get to work out no matter where I am", says Joanna Soh, the instructor in this video, "In this workout, I share with you some of my best and favourite resistance band exercises to target the larger muscles as well as smaller muscles."

The workout should last around 35 minutes. You'll be performing each exercise for 45 seconds with a 15-second rest period between. If you have access to a full set of resistance bands, feel free to swap bands between exercises to adjust resistance (different coloured bands usually provide less/more resistance). The exercises:

Lower body

Resisted squat (45 seconds)

15 seconds rest

Reverse lunge single arm press (45 seconds)

Glute bridge (45 seconds)

Glute kickback (45 seconds)

Upper body

Narrow to wide row (45 seconds)

Upright row to front raise (45 seconds)

Wide to narrow curl (45 seconds)

Overhead tricep extension (45 seconds)

Standing chest pull (45 seconds)

Core

Woodchop (45 seconds)

Reverse crunches (45 seconds)

Cooldown stretches

Warrior pose

Plank flow

Cobra pose

Child’s pose