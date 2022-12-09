Captain Marvel star Brie Larson's exercise video is the only full-body workout I need

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

I like celebrity workouts and exercise routines by fitness influencers, but even I admit they can be a bit boring after a while. You'll see the same basic exercises performed the same way, same sets, same reps... yawn! I was idly browsing Youtube, searching for the next workout I could try, when I came across this session by Captain Marvel star Brie Larson. I knew she trained hard for the role, and I was also aware she was quite fit, so I knew I wouldn't be disappointed!

In this video, we're shown several warm-up stretches, muscle and tone-building exercises using our bodyweight and light dumbbells and two warm-down stretches to finish off. To complete this workout, you’ll need an exercise mat, pair of light dumbbells, resistance bands and a pull-up bar. There are no prescribed sets or rests; go as hard as you wish!

I have a set of resistance bands at home, so I used those instead of dumbbells. Resistance bands are a cost-effective and portable alternative to dumbbells and kettlebells while still being great for strength-building. They place less stress on your muscles and joints than weights which helps users undergoing injury rehabilitation. They also offer enormous versatility as you can work all muscle groups in your body simultaneously, thereby being great for compound exercises.

To learn more about resistance bands and different home weights, check out T3's best resistance bands, best dumbbells and best adjustable dumbbell guides. In the guides, we not only listed the best home gym equipment available in each category but also provided buying advice about picking the right one for you. Resistance bands can also support you during pull-ups!

Speaking of pull-ups: Brie performs a pull-up hold exercise in the video, which is a simple but challenging exercise to try (at least, for me). However, it can help strengthen back muscles, such as the latissimus dorsi and trapezius. Pull-ups can also strengthen your biceps, triceps and deltoids as well. Consistently performing pull-ups can improve your grip strength which is beneficial for racket and bodyweight sports such as rock climbing. Here is our full explainer: how to master pull-ups. The rest of the exercises mentioned in the video are:

Warm-up stretches

Warrior pose

Deep squat

Exercises

Shoulder pendulum

Resistance band external rotation

Lateral plank

Body roll flexion to extension

Straight leg hip thrust on bench

Banded straight leg eccentric squat

Straight leg aeroplanes

Stretches

Cat stretch

Supine spinal twist