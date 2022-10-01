Forget treadmills – this quick no-equipment home workout is all your need to burn calories

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

We agree – it can be extremely challenging to find time to work out when there are a million other things to do at home, including cooking, cleaning, the actual work people pay you for etc. But you must work out to keep fit, and this 20-minute full-body workout can help you stay in shape (and burn calories) in the most time-efficient way possible.

Adding HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training) routines to your fitness schedule provides extensive rewards such as boosting your excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC), where your body will continue to burn calories post-workout as it replenishes muscle proteins and revives your energy levels. Another benefit is cardiovascular health and boosting your VO2 max, which measures the maximum amount of oxygen your body can consume during exercise.

In this video, British national treasure Joe Wicks shows us 10 exercises to be completed for 35 seconds each with a 25 seconds rest that can be completed with no gym equipment except for an exercise mat for comfort and stability. The exercises are as follows:

Walkouts

Reverse lunges (Right leg)

Reverse lunges (Left leg)

Bear crawl leg raises – this one is a killer!

Push-ups

Half burpees

Squat hold

Lunge lunge squat

Truffle shuffle

4 running men and 2-star jumps

