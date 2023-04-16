These 5 exercises are all you need to build biceps and triceps muscles

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Do you know the difference between isolating and compound exercises? The former (e.g. bicep curls) focuses on one muscle, helping them grow faster, while the latter (e.g. deadlifts) uses multiple muscle groups to execute the movement, which is beneficial for calorie burn and muscle coordination. With this 5-move biceps and triceps arm workout, you can enjoy the best of both worlds: quick arm gains and increased energy expenditure.

Compound exercises are movements that exercise multiple muscle groups at the same time. The sweet spot for a beginner (or even an experienced trainee looking to get stronger and pack on muscle) is a compound movement that uses multiple muscle groups, isn’t too complex and has significant loading potential. Just like the moves featured in this workout!

You'll need a pair of medium-sized dumbbells for this workout, and if you haven't got any, we recommend visiting our best dumbbells and best adjustable dumbbell guides first. There are five exercises in total, and you should aim to complete 8-10 reps of each (each side, where applicable) for three rounds. Allow 60 seconds of rest between exercises and 90-120 seconds between sets. Focus on clean reps, following a full range of motion. The exercises are as follows:

Overhead tricep extension with bicep curl

Hinged bicep curl with opposite arm tricep kickback

Tricep kickback to side serve

Straight arm pull back to hammer curl

Extended bicep curl press to overhead extension

