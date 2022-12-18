Forget dumbbells – Get big arms, chest and shoulder muscles with this 10-minute push-up workout

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

We love push-ups here at T3; we think they are the ultimate bodyweight exercise to build muscle in your arms and pecs (to build back muscles and biceps, try pull-ups instead). Just how versatile are push-ups? Very, as this 10-minute push-up-only workout exemplifies. You'll be doing eight push-up varieties, targeting different muscle groups for maximum efficiency in the shortest possible time.

Push-ups boost your cardiovascular health (believe it not!) by raising your heart rate and your body consuming more oxygen as the workout intensifies. Push-ups can also help prevent lower back injuries by stabilising your back muscles and relieving pressure and strain on your lower back. Not confident enough to do push-ups? Check out our complete guide on how to master push-ups.

This workout involves several push-up variations and should last approximately 12 minutes with 20-second rests between exercises. All required is an exercise and an elevated object like a sofa, chair, or even a stack of books for the elevated push-up variation. However, we'd recommend making sure whatever object you use can support your body weight and provides a strong anchor point: The exercises:

Assisted one-arm push-ups (20 seconds each)

Elevated diamond push-ups (40 seconds)

Archer push-ups (20 seconds each)

Pike push-ups (40 seconds

Explosive push-ups open & closed (40 seconds)

Slow push-ups (40 seconds)

Fast push-ups (40 seconds)

Explosive negative push-ups (40 seconds)

