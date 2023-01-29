20 minutes, 2 light dumbbells and this no-repeat workout to strengthen your core

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

While we can all agree that having a six-pack isn't the most unattractive thing. That said, focusing on your abs only during workouts might leave your lower back and your obliques – the 'side abs' – more vulnerable to injury. It's best to train the whole of your core, which is easy thanks to this 20-minute core workout with weights.

And before you start panicking, this brilliant exercise routine only uses light dumbbells, which is the best way to go. Instead of lifting the heaviest home weights you can find, focus on the movement and the muscle you're trying to work. Research (opens in new tab) says that strengthening this 'mind-muscle connection' can be the key to faster muscle development. In fact, the same study says that if you go too heavy (60-80% of the maximum weight you can potentially lift), this benefit disappears!

The instructor in the above video doesn't talk, so we recommend consulting the below exercise list before you start the workout and paying attention to the video. This is a no-repeat, low-intensity workout, but it's also fast-paced: exercises are performed for 30 seconds with a 10-second break in between. The exercise list looks long, but remember, you'll only do them for a short time.

Walk It Out

Squat + Crunch

Down Dog Knee Drops

Low Plank Climbers

Thruster + Twist

Core Rotations

Step Back + Crunch

Leg Raise + Climber

Climber Hold

Knee Downs

Alternating Knee Drops

Sumo Side Bend

Squat + Side Punch

Side Punches

Oblique Push Back

Oblique Push Back + Crunch

Oblique Crunch Pulses

Dumbbell Overhead March

Climbers

Dumbbell Crunch

Standing Toe Taps

(Finisher)

Extended Plank

Bear Knee Taps

Legs in Up Down

Alternating Leg Drops

Knees In & Out

Hollow Knee Hug

Plank Hold

