YETI launches its most outdoorsy collection yet but the colour has divided customers

QUICK SUMMARY
YETI has launched the Wetlands collection, and the colour has divided some customers.
The new brown colourway is available across YETI cool boxes, bags, bottles and mugs, with prices starting at £20.
YETI has just launched its latest colourway, and it might be its most outdoors and nature-themed collection yet. Called the YETI Wetlands collection, the new brown colour is available across YETI’s most popular products, including cool boxes, bags and bottles, although many are not completely sold on the colour.
YETI has been launching lots of new colours to its collection of the best cool boxes and various other cooling and storage products. The colourways, including Wild Vine Red and Key Lime are inspired by the current summer season and the upcoming autumnal months, as well as landscapes in Florida and New Zealand.
Now, the new YETI Wetlands is a marked difference from the bright greens and reds, and is much more suited to camping and hiking in nature. The Wetlands brown colour is a dark brown shade that looks similar to the darker tones in camouflage. It might be YETI’s most outdoorsy colourway yet, and it’s a big shift from YETI’s normal colour palette.
While the collection doesn’t feature any new products and is rather about the latest colourway, highlights from the Wetlands range include the Tundra 35 Cool Box, the Hopper Flip Cool Bag and the Rambler Straw Mug. The mugs and bottles are a combination of the Wetlands brown colourway and silver detailing, while the coolers also have pops of orange throughout the design via the logo and handles.
As stated in our YETI Tundra 35 Cool Box review, this hard cooler has a rock solid construction, a generous capacity and is durable enough to last for years and years. The Tundra Cool Box is available in the new Wetlands colour, as are many of its other sizes, including the 35 and 65. The Tundra has the new brown colourway on the lid of its design, while the main compartment is black with orange details.
The Hopper Flip 12 Cool Bag showcases the Wetlands brown colour more in the entirety of its design, including its long strap handle. The Rambler Straw Mug is the same with its use of the new colour, apart from its silver logo, lid and straw.
Many customers are unsure about the new colourway as it’s so different from the bold and bright colours that YETI is known for, but the YETI Wetlands collection is perfect for campers and hikers who prefer to blend into their surroundings. The new colourway is available now at YETI across a wide range of YETI products with prices starting from £20.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to what strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
