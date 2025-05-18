This accessory is actually what improves your sleep, according to Panda sleep report

QUICK SUMMARY Panda London has revealed its 2025 Annual Sleep Report. Within the study, Panda discovered that 40% of people rely on their pillow for a good night’s sleep, as well as other interesting sleep habits.

Panda London’s Annual Sleep Report is out – and it reveals some interesting information about your pillow.

When it comes to getting a good night’s sleep, we all have our own habits and secrets to help us fall asleep and improve the quality of our rest. To better understand the UK’s sleep habits, Panda London conducted its latest Sleep Report. With 2,000 respondents, the study looked into their sleep habits, routines and preferred sleep aids, and the results were surprising.

Within the Sleep Report, Panda asked participants to rate their sleep on a scale of 1 – 10, with the latter being the highest score they could give. As expected – sadly – only 5% of respondents gave their sleep a perfect score, while 74% rated their sleep at a five or higher.

While this might not sound like a huge number, Panda found this to be a 5.1% improvement on its 2024 Sleep Report. Similarly, it was found that only 37% of participants got the recommended seven to eight hours sleep a night, whereas 58% got between five to six hours.

But what surprised me the most from Panda’s Sleep Report was when participants were asked what sleep accessory they find to be the most beneficial to their sleep each night. A huge 40% of people stated that they rely on their best pillow to fall asleep and keep their mind at rest.

In comparison to other sleep products, only 32% of people said their mattress is what helps them sleep, and 18% of respondents said a heated or cooling blanket was the answer to them drifting off. Music, podcasts, sleep masks and pillow sprays were also noted in the findings.

I was pleasantly surprised to hear that pillows were the key to many people falling asleep and improving their sleep quality. As someone who’s been testing sleep products for years now, I can attest that there’s a big difference between a good pillow and a bad pillow – and I tend to notice when I’ve slept on a bad pillow more than if a duvet was too hot or a mattress was too lumpy.

Other findings showed that participants tended to stick to the same sleeping position throughout the night with 70% sleeping on their side and 44% curling up into a ball.