This accessory is actually what improves your sleep, according to Panda sleep report
Is your pillow the key to a good night’s rest?
QUICK SUMMARY
Panda London has revealed its 2025 Annual Sleep Report.
Within the study, Panda discovered that 40% of people rely on their pillow for a good night’s sleep, as well as other interesting sleep habits.
Panda London’s Annual Sleep Report is out – and it reveals some interesting information about your pillow.
When it comes to getting a good night’s sleep, we all have our own habits and secrets to help us fall asleep and improve the quality of our rest. To better understand the UK’s sleep habits, Panda London conducted its latest Sleep Report. With 2,000 respondents, the study looked into their sleep habits, routines and preferred sleep aids, and the results were surprising.
Within the Sleep Report, Panda asked participants to rate their sleep on a scale of 1 – 10, with the latter being the highest score they could give. As expected – sadly – only 5% of respondents gave their sleep a perfect score, while 74% rated their sleep at a five or higher.
While this might not sound like a huge number, Panda found this to be a 5.1% improvement on its 2024 Sleep Report. Similarly, it was found that only 37% of participants got the recommended seven to eight hours sleep a night, whereas 58% got between five to six hours.
But what surprised me the most from Panda’s Sleep Report was when participants were asked what sleep accessory they find to be the most beneficial to their sleep each night. A huge 40% of people stated that they rely on their best pillow to fall asleep and keep their mind at rest.
In comparison to other sleep products, only 32% of people said their mattress is what helps them sleep, and 18% of respondents said a heated or cooling blanket was the answer to them drifting off. Music, podcasts, sleep masks and pillow sprays were also noted in the findings.
I was pleasantly surprised to hear that pillows were the key to many people falling asleep and improving their sleep quality. As someone who’s been testing sleep products for years now, I can attest that there’s a big difference between a good pillow and a bad pillow – and I tend to notice when I’ve slept on a bad pillow more than if a duvet was too hot or a mattress was too lumpy.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Other findings showed that participants tended to stick to the same sleeping position throughout the night with 70% sleeping on their side and 44% curling up into a ball.
For more details, head to Panda London and make sure to check out these Panda London mattress sales, deals and discount codes.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Eight Sleep upgrades its Pod with a built-in speaker and cooling blanket
Eight Sleep launches fifth version of its Pod smart bed
-
Women dream more about stress than men, according to Simba’s sleep study
Simba’s latest AI study reveals dreams and nightmares experienced by the UK
-
I stayed in 5 hotels in 2 months – here’s how to get hotel-worthy bedding at home
7 hotel-inspired bedding tips to make your own bed just as cosy
-
I spent 6 weeks with the FoodMarble Aire 2: here’s what I learned about my gut health
I’ve been testing the clever breath-testing gadget with the companion app over several weeks to find out if it delivers on its promises
-
Oil pulling is going viral on TikTok for stopping morning breath – but does it actually work?
4 hacks that prevent morning breath, according to a sleep expert
-
These limited edition McLaren x Loop earplugs are what you need for Formula 1 season
McLaren teams up with Loop on limited edition noise-reducing earplugs
-
3 reasons why you wake up at 3am every night – and how to avoid it
Always waking up in the middle of the night? This could be why…
-
Therabody experts give 7 tips for perfecting your sleep routine for World Sleep Day
From breathing exercises to sleep masks, here’s how to prioritise sleep, according to experts