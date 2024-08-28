The Evie smart ring is finally back with new features and an impressive upgrade

QUICK SUMMARY After being discontinued in January due to customer complaints and stock issues, Movana Health has restocked its highly-anticipated Evie smart ring. It'll be available to buy for $269 / £200 on the 17th September and will feature range of improvements, including enhanced sleep health and automatic activity detection.

After an impressive launch at CES 2024, tech enthusiasts were left disappointed after Movano Health discontinued its highly-anticipated Evie smart ring. It was originally available to pre-order late in 2023, with shipping taking place towards the end of January. However, due to immediate customer complaints and stock issues, it was pulled quicker than a cracker at a Christmas dinner.

Eight months later, the Evie website has announced the smart ring will be back in stock on 17th September. It's been suggested that the updated version will offer a range of improvements, including enhanced sleep health and automatic activity detection for a variety of sports.

The new Evie smart ring ing is expected to sell for $269 / £200 when it relaunches, making it nearly 50% cheaper than the new Samsung Galaxy Ring.

(Image credit: Movano)

If you didn't know, the Evie Ring is a smart ring that's specifically designed for women’s health. It uses AI and medical-grade biometric sensors to accurately monitor women-specific hormonal changes and how this affects the body throughout the month.

Its most notable feature has to be its menstrual tracking, allowing women to log their cycle and mood in the app. The app uses this data to predict your fertility window, next period and offer information into your menstrual health. Movana Health has stated the new version will give a more accurate insight and find stronger correlations between the menstrual cycle and other health factors.

The Evie smart ring is available in gold, silver and rose gold, and it has a small gap that allows it to adjust and adapt to your finger for a more comfortable fit.

Sign up to Movana's email list to be notified when the Evie Ring is restocked