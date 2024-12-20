Silentnight’s new SleepHarmony mattress might be the most affordable eco-friendly model on the market

QUICK SUMMARY
Silentnight has launched its new SleepHarmony range, exclusive to Dreams.
Featuring Earth, Reflex and Support models, the new Silentnight SleepHarmony Earth mattress uses eco-friendly materials to soothe the skin and be kinder to the planet.
Silentnight has just launched its SleepHarmony range exclusively at Dreams. The new collection features three new memory foam and hybrid mattresses, Earth, Reflex and Support, the former of which might be the most affordable eco-friendly mattress on the market.
With a focus on prioritising sleep and sustainability in the new year, Silentnight’s new SleepHarmony range is fully biodegradable, chemical and foam-free. The most eco-friendly mattress in its new collection is the Silentnight SleepHarmony Earth which uses a range of environmentally friendly materials that are kind to the skin and the planet.
The Silentnight SleepHarmony Earth is a combination of springs and all-natural fillings, like kapok and bamboo. Kapok is a sustainable filing that offers a naturally cool sleep surface, while the bamboo is hypoallergenic, making it perfect for hot sleepers and those who suffer from allergies. Flax is also in the mattress for more moisture-wicking properties and aloe vera is infused into the top layer to be soothing on the skin.
Underneath these natural materials are 1044 mirapocket springs that evenly distribute your bodyweight and have supportive zones that ease any aches and pain, and keep your spine aligned. There are 1200 and 1600 options of the Silentnight SleepHarmony Earth, depending on the height of the mattress that you want.
While the Silentnight SleepHarmony Earth is the star of the show, Silentnight has also debuted its Reflex and Support mattresses. The Silentnight SleepHarmony Reflex is a gel-infused mattress that offers medium firmness, plenty of bounce and a breathable night sleep.
In comparison, the Silentnight SleepHarmony Support is made up of premium memory foam. While some of the best memory foam mattresses can run hot, the Support mattress is also topped with an aloe vera-infused topper which offers a cooler sleep surface, and there are mirapocket zoned springs that relieve pressure and help with air flow.
Now at Dreams, the Silentnight SleepHarmony mattresses are available in plenty of size options from single - super king sizes and different spring levels starting at 1200. Prices start at around £799 for each mattress.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
