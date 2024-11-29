My favourite Lumie wake-up light is 28% off in the Black Friday sales

The best Black Friday deals are in full swing, and my favourite Lumie wake-up light has just been given a generous discount. In the Lumie ‘Bright Friday’ sale, the popular Lumie Bodyclock Shine 300 is now 28% off, taking it down to an all-new low price.
View the Lumie Bodyclock Shine 300 deal
Shop all Lumie Black Friday deals
Originally priced at £149, the Lumie Bodyclock Shine 300 is now £107.28, saving you £41.72 on this premium wake-up light. The Lumie Bodyclock Shine 300 currently sits in the number one spot in our best wake-up light guide, but it’s so much more than just a wake-up light – it can also act as a radio and alarm clock.
To view the Lumie Bodyclock Shine 300 deal, click the link above or keep reading for more Black Friday wake-up light discounts.
Lumie Bodyclock Shine 300 Wake-Up Light and Radio Alarm Clock: was £149, now £107.28 at Lumie
Get 28% off the Lumie Bodyclock Shine 300 in this Black Friday deal. This wake-up light and alarm clock is the perfect addition to your bedroom, thanks to its gradually altering light intensity and soothing sounds. You can also set it to play the radio, and its compact stylish design looks great on your bedside table. Read our full Lumie Bodyclock Shine 300 review for all the details.
Lumie Bodyclock Spark 100 SAD Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock: was £99, now £72.27 at Lumie
Save £26.73 on the Lumie Bodyclock Spark 100 in the Lumie Black Friday sale. It has a similar design to the Shine 300 but it’s a bit more simplified. That doesn’t take anything away from its features though, which include a 30 minute sunrise/sunset duration, an alarm clock and night light option.
Lumie Sunrise Alarm Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock: was £49.98, now £34.99 at Lumie
The Lumie Sunrise Alarm is now 30% off for Black Friday. The more unusual wake-up light design we’ve seen, the Lumie Sunrise Alarm is the most paired back model from Lumie and it’s most affordable, too. See our full Lumie Sunrise Alarm review for more information.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
