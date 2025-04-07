Your robot vacuum is finally compatible with Apple Home – if you have these models

QUICK SUMMARY Select robot vacuum cleaners are now compatible with Apple Home following the release of iOS 18.4. Models from Roborock, Ecovacs and iRobot can now be controlled by Apple Home, as long as they’re eligible and Matter compatible.

It’s been a long time coming, but your robot vacuum cleaner is finally compatible with Apple Home. Select models from the likes of Roborock, Ecovacs and iRobot can now be managed and controlled in the Apple Home app, thanks to Matter and Apple’s latest iOS 18.4 software.

Apple initially promised support for robot vacuum cleaners in 2024, but it was delayed for several months. But now that iOS 18.4 is here, Apple Home finally has this compatibility, so iPhone users can control their robot vacuum cleaners in the Apple Home app, so all your smart devices are in one place.

To add your robot vacuum cleaner to the Apple Home app, you’ll have to check if the model you have is eligible. Matter-compatible robot vacuums from Roborock, Ecovacs and iRobot are now available on Apple Home, with Roborock having already rolled out firmware updates to support this.

But while Roborock has rolled out these updates, its Qrevo Curve, Edge and Master , Saros 10 , 10R and Z70 and S8 Max V Ultra are the only models with Matter support. Ecovacs and iRobot will likely be updating its robot vacuums soon, but we haven’t heard anything about that just yet.

So, if you have a supported Roborock, Ecovacs and iRobot robot vacuum cleaner, you can now add it to Apple Home and use it via the app. This functionality includes setting up routines and schedules for quick or in depth cleaning sessions. What’s even better is you can now use Siri voice control to tell your robot vacuum when and where to clean.

While many robot vacuum cleaners already have voice command options, mainly thanks to Alexa, this is the first time that Siri is compatible with robot vacuums, so you can finally say “Hey Siri, vacuum my sitting room” without having to use Shortcuts. Considering we’ve been waiting for this since last year, it’s exciting that this compatibility is finally available, and means you don’t have to juggle between apps to get your cleaning sorted.