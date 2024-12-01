Unsure of which vacuum cleaner to buy? This Cyber Monday Gtech bundle is the perfect solution

If you've been hoping to snag one of the best vacuum cleaners in this weekend's deals, but don’t know where to start, you're not the only one. With thousands of options in terms of brands, models and features, it can be overwhelming to figure out which one suits your needs.
If that sounds familiar, I highly recommend checking out this amazing Gtech bundle available at Argos. It includes the Gtech AirRAM and the Multi handheld vacuum, which would normally cost £400 if purchased separately. However, right now, Argos is offering both for just £240 – what an incredible saving!
The System Bundle is a lightweight partnership, with the AirRAM upright vacuum weighing just 3.2kg and the Multi handheld vacuum coming in at 1.5kg.
The Gtech AirRAM is the brand's award-winning cordless upright vacuum, delivering exceptional performance on a range of floor types. It's able to transition effortlessly from carpets to hard floors without the need for any adjustments. Paired with the Gtech Multi handheld vacuum, this bundle offers versatile cleaning solutions for every corner of your home, from stairs and upholstery to hard-to-reach areas.
Together, the AirRAM and Multi provide up to 60 minutes of combined runtime, and each comes with a charge indicator to let you know exactly how much battery is left.
Check out our best Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals if you fancy more of a browse.
