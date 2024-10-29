Tineco takes on Shark with impressive self-cleaning cordless vacuum cleaner

QUICK SUMMARY
Tineco has developed its best-selling Pure One Station and released an upgraded model, the Pure One Station 5. It combines combining cutting-edge technology with powerful suction and practical features.
The 3-in-1 smart vacuum is available to purchase on Amazon for £399/$459.
Whilst there are some big name brands out there known for producing some of the best cordless vacuums around, they're not the only ones making a name in the space. Tineco is a prime example of a brand bringing strong competition, and its latest release shows exactly why it deserves attention.
The new Pure One Station 5 is a development of Tineco's Pure One Station, combining cutting-edge technology with powerful suction and an array of practical features.
The innovative new smart cleaning product revolutionises the traditional cordless vacuum concept, providing a 70 minute runtime and a 3-in-1 Smart Station that self-cleans, charges and stores the unit.
Its PureCyclone Technology delivers consistent performance with up to 175W of suction, and a 6-stage filtration system removing 99.99% of micro dust. It also has an iLoop Smart Sensor which intelligently detects messes and adjusts the vacuum's power automatically.
To streamline upkeep, the Smart Station has a 2.5L eco dustbin that holds debris and dust for up to 45 days, eliminating the need for continuous emptying following use.
