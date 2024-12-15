This BISSELL steam cleaner is exactly what you need for the pre and post Christmas clean-up

QUICK SUMMARY BISSELL has launched the Steam Shot OmniReach Handheld Steam Cleaner & Sanitiser – just in time for pre and post Christmas clean-ups. The new steam cleaner is a powerful handheld device that eliminates bacteria on hard home surfaces and comes with 10 specialty cleaning tools.

Just in time for the festive season, BISSELL has launched its new Steam Shot OmniReach Handheld Steam Cleaner & Sanitiser. With 10 specialty cleaning tools to play with, the BISSELL Steam Shot OmniReach provides a deep clean across hard surfaces, and it might be exactly what you need to keep your home clean this Christmas

With 150 years of experience in the home cleaning industry, BISSELL is well known for its collection of the best vacuum cleaners . At T3, we’ve tried plenty of its vacuums and hard floor cleaning products, including the latest BISSELL Crosswave HF3 which came out recently.

Most steam and hard floor cleaners tend to be the size and shape of a traditional vacuum cleaner, but BISSELL’s new model has a lightweight, handheld design that makes it easier to clean sealed hard surfaces throughout your home. It can be used to clean spills and stains in multiple areas, including countertops, tile grout, kitchen appliances, children toys and more.

The BISSELL Steam Shot OmniReach Handheld Steam Cleaner & Sanitiser offers high-pressure cleaning to clean up dirt, grease and grime, and does so without using chemicals. Instead, the BISSELL Steam Shot OmniReach uses the power of water and steam to eliminate 99.9% of bacteria and germs for a safe chemical-free clean

(Image credit: BISSELL)

The BISSELL Steam Shot OmniReach has a typical steam cleaner design, including a main jug body, nozzle and handle, but it also comes with 10 specialty cleaning tools for more versatility. The tools include colour-coded scrub brushes, extensive wand, window-cleaning equipment and a fabric steamer, so it can be used on almost anything around your house including your clothes.

Compared to its other steam cleaners, BISSELL has given the Steam Shot OmniReach an improved cap design that tells users the steam pressure and readiness of the cleaner. Now don’t get me wrong, cleaning your home isn’t exactly the most exciting thing to do, but if you’ve got people coming over for Christmas and are in need of a deep clean, the BISSELL Steam Shot OmniReach isn’t one to be sniffed at.

The BISSELL Steam Shot OmniReach Handheld Steam Cleaner & Sanitiser is $49.99 at BISSELL . The new model is currently only available in the US but there’s a similar Steam Shot cleaner for the UK market which costs £59.99 – it acts in very much the same way except with a slightly different design.