The John Lewis Black Friday sale is here – here are the 5 vacuum cleaner deals I'd recommend

Black Friday is never complete without standout offers on the best vacuum cleaners, ranging from top cordless models to versatile handhelds. John Lewis is especially renowned for its impressive discounts, and now that its major Black Friday sale has officially kicked off, I couldn't resist taking a quick peek at what’s on offer.

With a fantastic selection from brands like Shark, Bosch, Miele and Dyson, it's clear these deals are too good not to share. Keep reading to find your Black Friday bargain – you might suck up a better deal than expected...

Dyson V10 Total Clean: was £449 now £299 at John Lewis It isn't Black Friday without impressive offers on Dyson products, but seeing as a lot of retailers don't actually stock Dyson, it's obvious that John Lewis is the place to go. With £150 off its best-selling V10 cordless vac, this has to be the best deal I've see so far.

Henry Quick: was £299 now £199 at John Lewis Numatic certainly took it up a notch when it released a cordless version if its beloved Henry. The Henry Quick is great if you appreciate strong suction and dust-free emptying, and it's got a pretty impressive battery life as well.

Miele Duoflex HX1 Total Care: was £499 now £349 at John Lewis My final pick has to be the Miele Duoflex HX1 Total Care. It allows you to switch quickly and easily between stick and handheld modes to get every nook and cranny of the home dust-free. Talk about versatile!

Before you go, check out the five best deals from John Lewis' early Black Friday Philips Hue sale as well.