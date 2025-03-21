The CES-famous robot vacuum with robotic arm is now available to buy

QUICK SUMMARY The Roborock Saros Z70, a standout from CES, is now available for pre-order in the US. It features a deployable OmniGrip arm that picks up small objects blocking its path, ensuring a thorough clean. Priced at $1,900 (around £1,500), it comes with a Buy One, Get One deal, letting customers choose an additional vacuum as well. Shipping starts in May, though international availability remains uncertain.

CES always brings some exciting tech to the table, but this year, the robotics on display completely blew me away. I had the chance to walk the show floor and see them all in action, and let me tell you – there’s never been a more thrilling time to be one of the best robot vacuums.

We saw plenty of innovation, ranging from stair-climbing vacuums to models with 360-degree vision, but the Roborock Saros Z70 took things to the next level. It features a deployable robotic arm – yes, an actual arm – that can pick up objects in its path. This OmniGrip arm unfolds, extends, and rotates horizontally to move items weighing up to 300 grams, making sure nothing gets in the way of a spotless clean.

It was no surprise that the Saros Z70 earned a spot in our Best of CES roundup, and now, Roborock has officially announced that it’s available for pre-order. That means you can get your hands on one very soon.

(Image credit: Roborock)

The OmniGrip arm is tucked inside the vacuum and has five-axis rotation, letting it navigate tricky spots and pick up small objects. Thanks to its smart detection system, the Saros Z70 does an initial clean, flags obstacles, and then circles back to move them so it can finish the job. Users can customise and control the arm’s functionality through the Roborock app, making it a genuinely smart cleaning companion.

If you're in the US, you can pre-order now with a Buy One, Get One deal. For $1,900 (around £1,500), you’ll get the Saros Z70 plus your choice of another vacuum, including the F25 Ace, Dyad Pro Combo and more. Shipping begins in May, but an update on international availability is yet to be revealed.

