My favourite robot vacuum brand is about to launch its next big thing – a lot sooner than expected
The suction power on this thing is crazy
QUICK SUMMARY
Roborock has annouced that it's about to launch its latest model – the G30U — in China on 10th March. It's been packed with features like 20,000Pa suction and a clever AdaptiLift Chassis to climb obstacles.
Whilst global pricing isn’t confirmed, it’s likely to sit close to the $1,599 mark, similar to Roborock’s Saros 10 series.
As T3's resident vacuum cleaner expert, I’d say I know a thing or two about the best robot vacuums out there. And while my relationship with them is a bit love-hate, I have to admit I’ve been seriously impressed with how far they’ve come recently.
In our guide to the best robot vacuums, Roborock has held the top spot for quite some time now, thanks to its S8 MaxV Ultra. Roborock has built a reputation for impeccable quality and some seriously tempting features, meaning it’s a brand we genuinely love. You can therefore imagine how excited I was to hear that Roborock is about to drop a brand new robot vac. Yes, you heard that right – say hello to the upcoming Roborock G30U.
Now, this isn’t the first model in the G30 series, but it definitely looks like the most impressive so far. Roborock has teased the G30U over on Weibo (China’s version of Twitter), so there’s no official word yet on a global launch, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it lands sooner than we think.
We’ve only got a grainy teaser image to go on right now (see above), so there aren’t many design details to dissect just yet. What we do know is that the G30U will be the same size as previous G30 models, so it should still squeeze under low furniture with ease.
One standout feature is the new AdaptiLift Chassis, which lets the vac climb over obstacles up to 4cm tall. This is a pretty fresh feature for robot vacs, so it’s great to see Roborock embracing it. When it comes to cleaning power, the G30U also has a massive 20,000Pa suction, and it'll ship with Roborock’s latest Multifunction Dock.
The official launch date is 10th March, but pricing is still a bit of a mystery. That said, the Saros 10 and Saros 10R were both launched at CES 2025 and are now on sale in the US for $1,599.99, so we’d expect the G30U to land somewhere in the same ballpark.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Eufy E20 3-in-1 robot vacuum cleaner review: perhaps the only home cleaning system you'll ever need
The world’s first robot vacuum and stick vacuum in one tidy package
By Derek Adams Published
-
Dreame X50 Ultra Complete Robot Vacuum review: cleans, mops and climbs too!
This new Dreame model adds climbing and advanced AI mapping to an already potent specification
By Rob Clymo Published
-
Narwal’s new Flow robot vacuum might be the most hygienic model I’ve ever seen
The Narwal Flow has its own clean and dirty water tanks inside its robot
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
This robot cat blows on your coffee to stop you burning your tongue – yes, really!
My favourite CES launch is this coffee cooling robot cat
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
This Tapo smart lock scans your palms’ veins for hands-free unlocking
Tapo announces new smart lock – but details are unclear
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Robot vacuum cleaners are growing arms and legs?! I’m scared and intrigued at the same time…
Are robot vacuums getting too out of hand?
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
SwitchBot launches world’s first multitasking household robot – here are 5 features I didn't expect
What exactly is a multitasking household robot, you might ask?
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
This smart sleep headband is designed by neuroscientists to help treat insomnia
Are headbands the new sleep technology trend?
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published