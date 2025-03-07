My favourite robot vacuum brand is about to launch its next big thing – a lot sooner than expected

QUICK SUMMARY Roborock has annouced that it's about to launch its latest model – the G30U — in China on 10th March. It's been packed with features like 20,000Pa suction and a clever AdaptiLift Chassis to climb obstacles. Whilst global pricing isn’t confirmed, it’s likely to sit close to the $1,599 mark, similar to Roborock’s Saros 10 series.

As T3's resident vacuum cleaner expert, I’d say I know a thing or two about the best robot vacuums out there. And while my relationship with them is a bit love-hate, I have to admit I’ve been seriously impressed with how far they’ve come recently.

In our guide to the best robot vacuums, Roborock has held the top spot for quite some time now, thanks to its S8 MaxV Ultra. Roborock has built a reputation for impeccable quality and some seriously tempting features, meaning it’s a brand we genuinely love. You can therefore imagine how excited I was to hear that Roborock is about to drop a brand new robot vac. Yes, you heard that right – say hello to the upcoming Roborock G30U.

Now, this isn’t the first model in the G30 series, but it definitely looks like the most impressive so far. Roborock has teased the G30U over on Weibo (China’s version of Twitter), so there’s no official word yet on a global launch, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it lands sooner than we think.

(Image credit: Roborock / Weibo)

We’ve only got a grainy teaser image to go on right now (see above), so there aren’t many design details to dissect just yet. What we do know is that the G30U will be the same size as previous G30 models, so it should still squeeze under low furniture with ease.

One standout feature is the new AdaptiLift Chassis, which lets the vac climb over obstacles up to 4cm tall. This is a pretty fresh feature for robot vacs, so it’s great to see Roborock embracing it. When it comes to cleaning power, the G30U also has a massive 20,000Pa suction, and it'll ship with Roborock’s latest Multifunction Dock.

The official launch date is 10th March, but pricing is still a bit of a mystery. That said, the Saros 10 and Saros 10R were both launched at CES 2025 and are now on sale in the US for $1,599.99, so we’d expect the G30U to land somewhere in the same ballpark.