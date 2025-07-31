Eufy’s most versatile robot vacuum cleaner gets £270 price cut!

Vacuuming is one of the most boring household jobs, so any excuse to make it faster and easier is definitely encouraged. That's one of the main reasons why the best robot vacuum cleaners have become so popular, as they offer an excellent cleaning performance without you having to get involved.

Robot vacuums don’t come cheap, but Very has just given the Eufy E20 3-in-1 robot vacuum cleaner a generous £270 price cut, so you can get this versatile cleaning must-have for less.

Shop the Eufy E20 robot vacuum deal

Originally priced at £549, the Eufy E20 is now just £279, saving you £270 (50%) on this 3-in-1 robot vacuum. The Eufy E20 is one of the most versatile vacuums that we’ve tested, as you can switch between a robot, stick and cordless vacuum to cover different floor types and surfaces in your home.

We gave the Eufy E20 four stars in our Eufy E20 review , with Derek Adams, T3’s biggest robot vacuum tester and enthusiast, commenting that “the multifunctional Eufy E20 3-in-1 aims to revolutionise cleaning with its unique transformation from robot vacuum to stick vacuum. In many ways it succeeds very admirably.”

Eufy E20 3-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner: was £549 now £279 at very.co.uk Save £270 on the Eufy E20 at Very. In its robot vacuum form, the Eufy E20 takes care of cleaning for you and zooms around your home while you sit with your feet up. As a stick, it easily gets into corners, and its handheld mode is perfect for stairs, furniture and other surfaces.

The Eufy E20 could be the only vacuum cleaner you ever need, as you get three versions of it in one device. It has an anti-tangle roller brush which picks up dirt and dust while its built-in comb removes hair that gets stuck around it. The Eufy E20 has a powerful suction of 8,000 Pa in robot mode, and 30,000 Pa when handheld.

As a robot, the Eufy E20 maps your home and detects obstacles with its triple-laser obstacle avoidance system, so it’ll go around pets and toys. It charges quickly in just over two hours, and it comes with its docking station that automatically empties the vacuum after each clean. The Eufy E20 dock also holds up to three litres of dirt so you don’t have to constantly empty it after each use.